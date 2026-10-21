2027 MUSE Illustration Awards Launches New Global Platform For Illustrators

2027 MUSE Illustration Awards Call for Entries

Entries are now open for the 2027 MUSE Illustration Awards from International Awards Associate recognizing exceptional illustrators and visual storytellers.

- Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entries are now open for the inaugural 2027 MUSE Illustration Awards, a global award program from International Awards Associate (IAA) recognizing exceptional illustrators and visual storytellers. As illustration continues to grow in influence across the creative industry, the awards provide a dedicated platform for artists and studios to receive recognition for their outstanding work and creative contributions.

“Recognition can be an important milestone in an illustrator's creative journey, giving meaningful acknowledgment to the creativity, craft, and dedication behind their work,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for International Awards Associate (IAA).“Through the MUSE Illustration Awards, we want to recognize the people behind exceptional illustration and create an international stage for distinctive creative voices to be seen and celebrated.”

Honoring Illustration Across Creative Disciplines

The MUSE Illustration Awards spans a wide range of creative disciplines, including advertising, editorial, publishing, children's illustration, animation, product and packaging, entertainment, science, fashion, character illustration, student illustration and more. The program welcomes Professional and Emerging illustrators worldwide, including students and early-career practitioners who meet the Emerging division requirements.

The Impact of Winning at MUSE

The MUSE Illustration Awards provides illustrators with an international stage for recognition and visibility. Award-winning work will be showcased in the official MUSE Winners Gallery, with additional visibility through official announcements, digital promotional assets, and opportunities for artist interviews and editorial features.

In addition to global exposure, the competition offers a total of $4,700 in cash prizes, alongside official MUSE Certificates of Achievement and exclusive honors, including MUSE Illustrator of the Year - Professional, MUSE Emerging Illustrator of the Year, and Category Winner of the Year titles. An official MUSE Statuette will also be presented to the Illustrator of the Year and Emerging Illustrator of the Year recipients.

An International Jury of Creative Professionals

Entries are evaluated by an international jury comprising established creative professionals and industry leaders with extensive experience across the global creative landscape. A blind judging process places the emphasis on the quality of the submitted work, allowing each entry to be considered on its own creative merits.

Key Dates:

●Early Bird Deadline: November 19, 2026

●Final Extension Deadline: February 25, 2027

●Results Announcement: April 16, 2027

For category information, entry requirements, and submission details, visit /entry-requirement

About the MUSE Illustration Awards

The MUSE Illustration Awards is an international illustration competition organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA) to recognize outstanding achievements in contemporary illustration across advertising, editorial, publishing, children's illustration, animation, product and packaging, entertainment, science, fashion, character illustration, and other creative disciplines. The competition provides illustrators, studios, agencies, publishers, brands, and creative teams worldwide with a platform for professional recognition and greater creative visibility.

Jessie S.

International Awards Associate Inc

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2027 MUSE Illustration Awards Launches New Global Platform for Illustrators News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc October 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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