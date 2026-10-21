Accion Labs Achieves Select Partner Tier In The Claude Partner Network Services Track

Accion Labs has achieved the Select Services Partner Status in the Claude Partner Network

The Accion Labs Claude practice helps enterprises deploy Claude, connect it to business systems and govern adoption from pilot to production.

- Nitin Agarwal, Global Chief Platform Officer, Accion Labs

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accion Labs, a global AI-led Innovation Engineering company, has achieved the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track.

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients and proving the work through public customer references.

Accion Labs' Claude practice helps enterprises move from initial Claude pilots to governed production deployments. It combines platform implementation, enterprise integration, adoption enablement and operational governance to help organizations scale Claude across engineering and business teams.

The practice is organized around three offerings:

. Secure Claude Foundation, which establishes governance, identity management, security controls and approved integrations for Claude Enterprise.

. Claude Code and Cowork Enablement, which helps engineering and business teams adopt Claude through configuration, training and pilot programs.

. Agentic Process Factory, which develops production workflows and connects Claude to enterprise systems through MCP-based integrations.

The practice works across Claude Enterprise, the Claude Developer Platform and the Claude Agent SDK, with deployments through Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud Vertex AI and Microsoft Foundry.

Accion Labs builds its Claude practice on Semantic Engineering, the company's methodology for grounding AI agents in a governed model of functional intent, design, architecture, and code. BreezeAI, Accion's AI-natives software development platform, applies it to continuous engineering on live applications, where it grounds agents such as Claude Code in that model and validates every change before merge. ASIMOV applies the same methodology to bounded legacy modernization.

Accion Labs also helps clients identify and prioritize high-value Claude use cases. AI Prism, Accion's opportunity to roadmap framework, evaluates opportunities based on business value and implementation feasibility, helping organizations build a practical AI roadmap.

"Enterprise teams that start with Claude soon need answers on access, security and measurement. Our Claude practice was built to provide them, and the Select tier recognizes that work. Our focus now is helping more enterprises put Claude into production with the governance they need."

– Nitin Agarwal, Chief Platform Officer, Accion Labs

To learn more about the Accion Labs Claude practice, visit claude-enterprise-services.

About Accion Labs

Accion Labs is an AI-Led Innovation Engineering company powered by Semantic Engineering, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. We help enterprises build AI-native products, modernize legacy technologies and improve business operations by making enterprise AI dependable, governed and production-ready.

Accion Labs has delivered over 1,500 projects for 170+ clients worldwide, through the talent of over 5,000 professionals which include 1,000+ AI-trained engineers who work across 23 global locations. We deliver services and solutions that enable Smarter People, Smarter Products and Smarter Processes through a foundation of Data, Platforms and Governance & Operations, with Semantic Engineering as the core methodology for AI-enablement.

Accion's global delivery model combines white-box engagement, extended delivery centers with nearshore and offshore operations, turnkey execution, and a governance structure designed for transparency, knowledge retention, and IP protection.

With 50+ successful GenAI implementations and 34 proprietary platforms, Accion Labs supports clients in modernizing legacy systems, automating operations, and developing AI-native digital products.

Accion Labs is recognized by leading industry analysts, including ISG, HFS, Everest Group and Zinnov, for its capabilities in Digital Engineering, GenAI and Agentic AI Services, Product Engineering, Intelligent Operations and Engineering R&D, among others.

For more information, visit or contact....

Praveen KC

Accion Labs US Inc.

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