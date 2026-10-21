Bailey & Galyen Features Chiropractor Dr. Ashley Davis On The Legal Hour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Michael Galyen speaks with Dr. Ashley Davis of 100% Chiropractic about chiropractic care, accident injuries, and recovery after a wreck.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bailey & Galyen is highlighting an episode of The Legal Hour, "Michael Galyen & Dr. Ashley Davis on Chiropractic Care After an Accident." In the episode, Galyen talks with Dr. Davis, a chiropractor with 100% Chiropractic, about the connection between chiropractic care and personal injury recovery.

Galyen, Executive Vice President and personal injury attorney at Bailey & Galyen, recorded the episode at the 100% Chiropractic location in Richardson, Texas. Dr. Davis has practiced as a chiropractor for about four years. She owns the North Frisco location of 100% Chiropractic and recently took over the Richardson office.

According to Galyen, many people who come to the firm after a car accident or work injury have already started treatment or will need it. That is where the work of attorneys and chiropractors often overlaps.

Dr. Davis walks listeners through a typical first visit after a car accident. She gathers detailed information about how the accident happened, since the direction of impact can point to specific types of injuries. The visit generally lasts about an hour and includes X-rays from the neck to the hips, neurological exams, muscle testing, and range of motion testing. From there, she typically recommends two to three visits per week for the first several weeks. A re-examination then measures progress and shows whether treatment needs to change.

Payment is a common worry for accident victims. Dr. Davis explains that her office asks early on whether a patient is working with an attorney, because many patients are concerned about medical bills after an accident that was not their fault. Galyen notes that health insurance coverage can become uncertain when another party may be responsible, and an attorney can help people understand their options.

The pair turn to a frequent argument in personal injury claims: that a spinal injury was pre-existing. Galyen explains that insurance adjusters and defense attorneys often point to degenerative disc conditions. Dr. Davis describes the difference between age-related degeneration, which she typically sees in older patients, and disc bulges or herniations, which can result from trauma such as whiplash.

Dr. Davis adds that MRIs and other advanced imaging can show which spinal levels are affected. That information can help connect symptoms like numbness or tingling to a specific nerve.

Dr. Davis stresses the importance of getting evaluated soon after an accident, even when pain seems minor. Adrenaline can mask symptoms, and some patients do not feel pain until days or weeks later. Injuries are not always limited to the area that hurts first, either. In a rear-end collision, for example, the seat belt can injure the shoulder in addition to the neck. "The more that we push this off, the worse it can get," Dr. Davis said.

Throughout the episode, Galyen and Dr. Davis emphasize the value of a full care team after an accident. Dr. Davis works alongside MRI centers, neurologists, and pain management providers when a patient needs more than chiropractic care. Galyen points to how legal guidance can help injured people handle medical bills and insurance questions while they focus on recovery.

The Legal Hour is Bailey & Galyen's podcast and video series featuring conversations about legal issues and other topics that affect individuals and families. Hosted by Michael Galyen, the series brings attorneys and other professionals together to share information and perspectives related to issues Bailey & Galyen clients and communities may encounter.

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations across the state of Texas, and in New Mexico, Colorado, and Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit .

Phillip Galyen

Bailey & Galyen

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Bailey & Galyen Features Chiropractor Dr. Ashley Davis on The Legal Hour News Provided By Phillip Galyen, Bailey & Galyen October 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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