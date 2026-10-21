Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku Named A MICHELIN Guide 2026 'Selected Hotel' For The Second Year Running, Following 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sharing the Charm of Tokyo's Asakusa with the World A Hands-On Hotel Where Traditional Culture Comes Alive, Named to the MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection for the Second Year Running

Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku (Taito-ku, Tokyo / General Manager: Kazuhiko Sato), operated by Hulic Hotel Management Co., Ltd., has been named a“Selected” hotel in the MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection 2026, marking its second consecutive year, following last year's selection, just three years after opening in 2023.

Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku, exterior

Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku was originally scheduled to open in 2020, but the launch was postponed due to the pandemic before it finally welcomed its first guests in March 2023.

Situated in Asakusa, one of Tokyo's most iconic destinations, the hotel was built around a single concept: to let guests experience the "real Asakusa" as a base for sharing the neighborhood's living traditions and culture.

The hotel stands in Asakusa Koen Rokku, a district that flourished from the early Showa era as Tokyo's premier entertainment quarter lined with cinemas, vaudeville theaters and playhouses and remains one of the few areas where the rich traditional culture of old Japan is still strongly felt today.

It is precisely because of this heritage that the hotel is able to share the refined charm of Asakusa, giving guests an experience they will carry with them long after their stay.

The Charm of Asakusa, Experienced Through Your Stay

“Selected” ranks just below the starred MICHELIN Keys and is a category awarded to only around 250 properties nationwide.

MICHELIN Selection Criteria

1. The hotel itself is a travel destination, offering an experience unique to its location

2. Outstanding architecture and interior design

3. High standards of service quality, comfort and maintenance

4. An experience that delivers value for the price

5. A distinctive character that reflects the property's individuality

MICHELIN Guide official website



Here is a closer look at what earned Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku this recognition.

An Authentic Taste of Tradition, in the Heart of Popular Theater

Asakusa geisha performing a traditional dance

Every weekend, the hotel's first-floor restaurant, "Broadway Rokku," hosts a live stage performance. Guests can watch Asakusa geisha dance and traditional Noh performances on a stage relocated from the Ginza Kabuki-za theater.

These stage events are more than a show to watch guests can also hear commentary on each performance, and even greet the performers and take photos with them, a rare and memorable experience found nowhere else.

As a restaurant-theater that also serves cuisine built around Japan's dashi food culture, it lets guests savor "the true Asakusa experience" with all five senses, alongside their meal.

Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku stage event details



Japanese Design, Felt Throughout the Hotel

A guest room with a kabuki-inspired design

The hotel's architecture draws on the Art Deco style symbolic of the lively Asakusa Rokku district, blended with a contemporary design that also echoes traditional Japanese architecture.

The entrance is designed to evoke a kabuki theater, its timber framework built from Nara-grown Yoshino cypress, lending a warm sense of natural wood throughout.

Guestrooms incorporate elements of kabuki, with a warm, approachable design centered on the concept of "wa" (Japanese aesthetics), featuring chabudai-style low tables and other touches that evoke a Japanese home.

Guests can also book three special concept rooms whose fusuma sliding doors depict Asakusa past and present, kabuki-e illustrations representing four classic kabuki plays, and Edo-moji calligraphy art that was popular in its era.

FURUMAI: A Premium Lounge for Savoring Asakusa, Quietly

On the top floor (10F), the premium lounge "FURUMAI" is reserved exclusively for hotel guests, offering a quiet space where the old and new histories of Asakusa can be felt. Outside its windows, in a nostalgic setting reminiscent of the cinemas that once thrived here, guests take in views of the neighborhood's streets and TOKYO SKYTREE®.

Here, guests can freely enjoy classic Asakusa sweets and drinks.

The long-established Asakusa confections served in this lounge also make wonderful souvenirs. The idea behind FURUMAI is simple: let guests discover the flavor here first, then visit the shops themselves to experience each one's individual charm.

A Breakfast Crafted to Let Guests Taste Japan

Breakfast pairs a choice of main dish with a half buffet, making generous use of ingredients from long-established Asakusa purveyors.

Among the main dishes, the Asakusa Burger and the Fukagawa-meshi Japanese set stand out as signature menu items that convey the area's food culture.

The Asakusa Burger, an original creation of the hotel's in-house bakery "Honoka," features buns kneaded with nori seaweed and miso, topped with Asakusa bacon and a sauce made with fukujinzuke pickles from a long-established pickle shop a fresh take on the Japanese-style hamburger (planned to be discontinued in April 2027).

The Japanese set pairs Fukagawa-meshi, a dish widely known in Tokyo's shitamachi as fisherman's fare with red miso soup made from long-established Asakusa Mankyu miso and fluffy saikyo-yaki grilled salmon, and is especially popular among guests from overseas.

Seasonal, limited-time menus featuring the best ingredients of the season are also available.

Through this breakfast, guests can experience the food culture of Japan and Asakusa adding color to the very start of their day's journey.

About the View Hotels Group

View Hotels operates six properties in Asakusa, Asakusa Rokku, Ryogoku, Sapporo, Osaka and Maihama. At each location, the group welcomes guests with breakfasts built around local ingredients, free-access lounges, and other touches designed to let guests enjoy their travels even while at the hotel.

Hulic Hotel Management Co., Ltd., which operates the View Hotels brand, also operates THE GATE HOTEL brand, with properties in Tokyo (Yurakucho), Kaminarimon, Ryogoku, Yokohama, Kyoto, Fukuoka, Sapporo and Osaka, each shaped around the character of its neighborhood.

We invite you to use each hotel as your base and enjoy a journey of exploring the city around it.

Hotels operated by Hulic Hotel Management Co., Ltd.



For More Information

Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku Official Website



MICHELIN Guide hotel listing page



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Video introductions to Asakusa View Hotel and Asakusa View Hotel Annex Rokku

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Media Information

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Company Name: Hulic Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yusuke Omachi, President & CEO

Address: 13-8 Nihonbashi-Kobuna Cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Business: Hotel management, restaurant management, and contracted operations for Hulic Co., Ltd.

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