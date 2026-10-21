Greg Olsen And Shadow Mountain Publishing Release New Art Collection - 'The Complete Paintings'

Greg Olsen

Greg Olsen's 'The Complete Paintings'

Retrospective gathers more than 300 works from the artist's 50-year career

- Greg OlsenSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christian artist Greg Olsen and Shadow Mountain Publishing will release "Greg Olsen: The Complete Paintings" on Oct. 27, the most comprehensive collection of his work ever published. The volume gathers more than 300 pieces spanning a 50-year career, presented in full color.The collection reaches back to Olsen's earliest drawings, and stretches forward through the works that defined his career. They include "O Jerusalem," "Gentle Healer," "Worlds Without End" and "As I Have Loved You." The book also features never-before-published sketches, studies and personal pieces, plus the stories and symbolism behind both his best-known images and the pieces few people have ever seen.Olsen is reflective about seeing so much of his award-winning work gathered in one place. "It makes me feel nostalgic and at the same time oddly vulnerable," Olsen said. "It's a bit like looking through an old photo album and seeing pictures of myself in the 1970s dressed in plaid cuffed bell bottoms, platform shoes and a silk floral shirt." The reactions range from an affectionate smile to a self-conscious shake of the head. "Well, I guess that was me back in the day," Olsen said. "Our history is our history."Olsen was empowered by Shadow Mountain to make deliberate choices about what the book would feel and look like. Rather than run explanatory text beside every painting, he gave that space back to the images. "I'm so pleased that we were able to show all the images in full color," he said. "As a collector of art books myself, I always appreciated seeing the art in full color. It's more expensive to produce, but black and white just doesn't tell the whole story."What he hopes readers take from it is less about any single painting than about the road behind them. "My hope is that anyone who takes time to peruse this book will get a sense of me, where I come from, and of the journey I've been on for the last 50 years," Olsen said. "It's a story of ups and downs, of many generous mentors and patrons, and the overriding joy of doing something I love."Olsen also offers a challenge for anyone who opens the new collection. "I would like to challenge everyone to find a few images to pause and ponder on. The art I enjoy the most is the art I slow down and start a conversation with. When I take time to engage the art, ask thoughtful questions and listen for possibilities and insights, the art always gives me back something in return.""Greg Olsen: The Complete Paintings" will be available Oct. 27 in all formats wherever books are sold.About Greg OlsenGreg Olsen was raised in a farming community in rural Idaho. His paintings are deeply influenced by his life experiences and spiritual journeys and strive to convey stories that speak to the soul. Olsen's art has found a place in notable institutions, including the Pentagon, the NCAA Hall of Fame, the US Forest Service, and numerous religious and educational settings. In 1988, he traveled to Jerusalem, and the transformative visit deeply enriched his spiritual and artistic perspectives. This journey would lay the groundwork for his future works, especially in the realm of Christian art. In 1993, he signed a deal with Mill Pond Press, propelling his Christian-themed works into the national spotlight.About the PublisherShadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and nonfiction. It is the publisher of the New York Times best-selling series "Fablehaven" and the sequel series "Dragonwatch" by Brandon Mull. It is also known for its Proper Romanceline of sweet romances. Nonfiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters' Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book "7 Tipping Points that Saved the World." Best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright's "Christmas Jars" - now a major motion picture - and the award-winning "The Rent Collector" by Camron Wright. Shadow Mountain cultivates stories worth telling, questions worth exploring and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children and society.

Brianna Cornell

Shadow Mountain Publishing

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Greg Olsen and Shadow Mountain Publishing release new art collection - 'The Complete Paintings' News Provided By Jason Wright Publicity October 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, World & Regional



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