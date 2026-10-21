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Earthy, warm greige tones replace gray as the go-to backdrop for cozy, organic interiors.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONDECOR LLC, a fast-growing leader in home décor, today shared customer demand data highlighting mushroom wallpaper as a defining trend of 2026, with search interest and orders climbing across its peel-and-stick lineup. Earthy, warm greige tones replace gray as the go-to backdrop for cozy, organic interiors."Mushroom is what gray wanted to be - warm instead of cold, soft instead of sterile. It's the neutral that makes a room feel like a hug." said Gabriel Batista, CEO of ONDECOR LLC.ONDECOR's mushroom wallpaper collection spans mushroom and warm greige tones, botanical motifs, and understated patterns designed for bedrooms, living rooms, and layered neutral interiors.Every design is PVC-free, non-toxic, and manufactured in the United States to ONDECOR's eco-friendly standards. The company has served more than 48,000 customers and remains committed to sustainable, affordable design without sacrificing quality."It reads as a quiet backdrop but never a boring one. Mushroom lets texture and wood take center stage." added Batista.The full collection is available now at collections/mushroom-wallpaper with free shipping on all U.S. orders.The neutral palette complements ONDECOR's solid color wallpaper for a grounded, tonal space.Media and design partners can request free peel and stick wallpaper samples through the ONDECOR website.About ONDECOR LLC: ONDECOR is a U.S.-based maker of PVC-free, peel-and-stick and traditional wallpaper, serving more than 48,000 customers.

Gabriel Batista

ONDECOR LLC

+1 281-801-0000

...

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ONDECOR LLC Launches Mushroom Wallpaper Collection News Provided By ONDECOR LLC October 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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