AD1 Hospitality Assumes Management Of Hampton Inn Closest To Universal Orlando

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The 120‐room Hilton‐branded hotel, less than a mile from Universal Orlando Resort, expands AD1's growing Central Florida portfolio

- David FernandezAVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AD1 Hospitality, a hotel management, development and marketing company, today announced that it has assumed management of Hampton Inn Closest to Universal Orlando. The 120‐room hotel at 5621 Windhover Drive sits less than a mile from Universal Orlando Resort, making it one of the most conveniently located select‐service hotels in one of the world's most visited destinations.The five‐story Hampton by Hilton property offers guests the brand's signature free hot breakfast, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a 24‐hour business center, a meeting room for up to 30 guests and free on‐site parking. Guest rooms feature microwaves, mini‐refrigerators and complimentary Wi‐Fi. Beyond Universal, the hotel is a short drive from the Orange County Convention Center, International Drive, Orlando International Premium Outlets and Orlando International Airport."Location is everything in Orlando, and this hotel's name says it all," said David Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Operations at AD1 Hospitality. "Hampton Inn Closest to Universal Orlando already has a loyal following among families and theme park guests. Our focus is on delivering the consistent, friendly service the Hampton brand is known for, while bringing our revenue and marketing expertise to help the hotel reach its full potential."Under AD1's management, the hotel will benefit from the company's data‐driven approach to revenue management, distribution and digital marketing. Plans include expanding direct booking programs, strengthening the hotel's presence across online travel and search channels, and growing group business from sports teams, school groups, tour operators and convention attendees."Orlando travelers are comparing dozens of hotels on every search, and the ones that win are the ones that tell their story clearly," said Jon McMillian, Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce at AD1 Hospitality. "For this hotel, the story is simple: you can be at Universal in minutes, start your day with a free breakfast and come back to the pool. We'll make sure every family planning a Universal trip sees that - and books directly.""This hotel has always had something no competitor can copy: its location," said Parth Patel, Managing Partner of Windhover Hospitality. "We chose AD1 Hospitality because they understand how to turn a great location into great results. Their operating experience, revenue strategy and marketing capabilities make them the right partner to elevate both the guest experience and the hotel's performance.""We look forward to a strong partnership with the AD1 team," Patel added. "Our goal is simple: to make Hampton Inn Closest to Universal Orlando the first choice for every family, group and traveler visiting Universal."Hampton Inn Closest to Universal Orlando joins AD1's expanding Central Florida portfolio.About Hampton Inn Closest to Universal OrlandoHampton Inn Closest to Universal Orlando is a 120‐room hotel located at 5621 Windhover Drive, Orlando, Florida 32819, less than a mile from Universal Orlando Resort. The hotel offers free hot breakfast, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a 24‐hour business center, meeting space and free parking. For reservations, visit hilton or call 407‐351‐6716.About Windhover HospitalityWindhover Hospitality is a privately held hospitality ownership and investment company focused on strategic hotel acquisitions, operational excellence, and long-term asset value. Led by Managing Partner Parth Patel, the company brings together expertise in hotel operations, franchising, business investment, and legal strategy. Parth Patel, the key person responsible for Windhover Hospitality's operations and decision-making, is a hotel investor and hospitality operations expert who owns a hotel management company. He oversees Windhover Hospitality's day-to-day operational direction, key business decisions, investment strategy, and growth initiatives. Pragnesh Patel, Partner, is an investor, Dairy Queen franchise operator, and owner of YPM Management, bringing experience in franchise operations and business development. Sarah Gulati, Partner, of Gulati Law Firm, contributes legal and strategic business expertise. Together, the partners pursue opportunities in select-service and branded hospitality assets, collaborating with experienced operators to enhance guest experiences and create sustainable long-term value.About AD1 HospitalityAD1 Hospitality is a hotel management, development and marketing company operating a growing portfolio of hotels across Florida, the Carolinas, Louisiana, New Jersey and California. Representing brands including Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Wyndham - alongside distinctive independent and boutique properties - AD1 pairs experienced on‐property teams with a data‐driven approach to revenue management, marketing and distribution. In 2026, half of AD1's portfolio earned Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice recognition, placing those hotels among the top 10% of properties worldwide based on guest reviews.

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AD1 Hospitality Assumes Management of Hampton Inn Closest to Universal Orlando News Provided By AD1 Hospitality October 21, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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