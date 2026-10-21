Kansas City University Names Gautam Desai, DO, Campus Dean Of KCU-Kansas City College Of Osteopathic Medicine

Kansas City University Logo

Gautam Desai, DO, FACOFP dist., Kansas City campus dean for the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Kansas City University.

Desai will oversee medical school operations while advancing student success, faculty development and clinical partnerships at KCU.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kansas City University (KCU) has named Gautam Desai, DO, FACOFP dist., dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) for its Kansas City campus. Desai, a national leader in osteopathic family medicine and medical education, previously served as the interim campus dean for the KCU-Kansas City COM.

As dean, Desai will oversee the daily operations of the medical school, with a focus on student well-being and academic success. He will also support faculty recruitment and development, strengthen clinical partnerships and advance the College's educational mission.

Desai brings extensive experience in academic leadership, physician education and global health to the position. A professor of family medicine at KCU, he serves as director of the University's Global Health program and honors track in global medicine, helping prepare future physicians to address health care needs in communities across the United States and around the world.

“Dr. Desai has demonstrated exceptional leadership, sound judgment and a steadfast commitment to our students, faculty and staff during his tenure at KCU,” said Josh Cox, DO, senior vice president of Clinical Affairs and executive dean of KCU-COM.“His experience, dedication and understanding of our academic mission make him well prepared to lead our Kansas City campus. We look forward to his continued leadership.”

Desai's commitment to service extends beyond the classroom and clinical setting. He served as the 2025-2026 president of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. As former president of DOCARE International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing health care to underserved and isolated populations around the world, he has helped advance opportunities for physicians and medical students to participate in international medical outreach.

His contributions to osteopathic medicine, medical education and global health have earned numerous honors, including the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons Professional Medallion Award and the International Healthcare Preceptor Award.

“I've had the privilege of working alongside exceptional faculty, staff and students at KCU, and I'm honored to continue serving the University in this role,” said Desai.“I look forward to building on the strengths of our Kansas City campus and expanding the partnerships that help prepare our graduates to meet the evolving health care needs of the communities they serve.”

Jennifer Lindholm

Kansas City University

+1 913-314-0235

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kansas City University names Gautam Desai, DO, campus dean of KCU-Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine News Provided By Kansas City University October 21, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.