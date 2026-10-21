Healthcare Over Perks: 41% Of Remote Workers Say Health Coverage Is The Benefit They Want Most, New Survey Finds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Beyond flexibility, remote workers rank healthcare, learning budgets and retirement above trendy perks, new We Work Remotely survey data shows.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A global survey of remote professionals suggests that the perks many companies lean on to attract remote talent are not the ones workers actually care about. When asked which benefits matter most, people pointed to the fundamentals: health, growth and long term security, rather than the headline extras that often fill a job ad.According to survey data collected by We Work Remotely, the world's largest remote job board and global community for remote work with more than 6 million monthly visitors, flexibility remains the thing people value most about working remotely, named by 62 percent of respondents. But once flexibility is set aside, the benefit workers want most from an employer is healthcare coverage, chosen by 41 percent. Learning and development stipends followed at 30 percent, with retirement plans at 23 percent, and home office budgets and parental leave level at 20 percent.The perks that tend to get the most attention came much further down. Unlimited vacation was wanted by just 12 percent, and a coworking stipend by only 5 percent.Read together, the data describes a workforce that thinks about benefits in practical, grown up terms. Remote professionals are not asking for novelty. They want the security of good health cover, the chance to keep growing their skills, and support for the life they are building around their work. For many, those are the things that make a remote role feel stable enough to stay in."41% of remote professionals named healthcare coverage as the benefit they want most from an employer, ahead of every trendy perk."For employers, the takeaway is refreshingly simple. In a global market where strong candidates can choose between companies across borders, the businesses that win are often the ones offering real benefits rather than flashy ones. A clear, honest listing that leads with healthcare, learning support and a sensible home office budget will usually do more to attract remote jobs seekers than a long list of extras that sound impressive but rarely tip a decision.It is also a useful lens for candidates weighing up where to apply. Looking past the perks to the benefits that support everyday life, from health cover to development budgets, is a good way to judge which employers genuinely take care of their remote teams. Many of the companies hiring through top remote companies are already building their packages around exactly these priorities.As remote work continues to mature, the survey points to a clear message for employers who want to stand out. The strongest way to attract and keep remote talent is not to chase the latest perk, but to get the fundamentals right.The findings are based on survey responses from 767 remote-first professionals across 87 countries, collected by We Work Remotely in early 2026. Respondents spanned a wide range of industries and experience levels.About We Work RemotelyWe Work Remotely is the world's largest remote job board and the global community for remote work. With more than a decade of leadership in remote hiring and over 6 million monthly visitors, the platform connects millions of remote-first professionals with companies around the world, helping job seekers find legitimate, flexible opportunities while helping employers reach top global talent across borders.Media contact...

Emma Sivess

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Healthcare Over Perks: 41% of Remote Workers Say Health Coverage Is the Benefit They Want Most, New Survey Finds News Provided By Unlimited Content October 21, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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