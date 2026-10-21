Advanced Moving & Storage's Lisle Office Makes The Case For A Winter Move In Chicago's Western Suburbs

A truck from Advanced Moving & Storage on a residential job in the western suburbs.

Tyler Lalagos of Advanced Moving & Storage

With peak season over, the Lisle office of Advanced Moving & Storage says winter moves are easier to schedule, and it offered five cold-weather tips.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most families in DuPage County would rather move in summer, when school is out and the driveways are dry. According to Advanced Moving & Storage, that is also when a moving crew is hardest to book, and the company is steering customers in the western suburbs toward the colder half of the year.The family-owned Chicago moving company says customers who move between November and March are more likely to get the date and time they want, provided the move is planned around the weather. The guidance comes from its Lisle office, which serves much of DuPage County."Summer is when everybody wants to move, so that's when you're competing for a Saturday," said Tyler Lalagos, who runs the business with his father, founder Jim Lalagos. "In the winter we have more room. If somebody needs a Tuesday morning, or a closing gets pushed back a day, it's a lot easier for us to adjust."Plenty of moves can't wait for spring, he said, pointing to job transfers that start in January and closing dates that won't budge. From Lisle, the company handles local moves in Naperville, Downers Grove, Wheaton, Woodridge and Bolingbrook, as well as in Lisle itself.For a move in cold weather, the company offered five tips:. Clear a path the night before. Shovel and salt the driveway, walk and front steps, and do it again in the morning if snow fell overnight.. Start early. Sunset in the Chicago area comes as early as 4:19 p.m. from Dec. 2 through Dec. 13, according to NBC Chicago, so a morning start leaves daylight for both ends of a local move.. Check the parking rules. Lisle's village code bars parking on any street between 2 and 6 a.m. unless the police department grants permission, which matters if a truck would otherwise sit on the street overnight before an early start. Neighboring towns set their own rules.. Give electronics and pianos time. Electronics that ride in a cold truck should reach room temperature before they are plugged in, and a piano should settle in its new room before it is tuned.. Plan for gaps between closings. When a sale and a purchase don't close on the same day, short-term climate-controlled storage keeps furniture out of an unheated garage."Ice on the front steps slows a move down more than the temperature does," Tyler Lalagos said. "If the path is clear and we start early, a January move goes about the same as one in June."For businesses, the company said, the week between Christmas and New Year's is a common window for office moves because most desks sit empty. The Lisle office handles those relocations for companies along the I-88 corridor.The Illinois Commerce Commission requires intrastate household goods movers to hold an ICC license, and it encourages consumers to check a mover's license and complaint history on the commission's website before booking. For moves out of state, the ICC points consumers to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Protect Your Move tool. Advanced Moving & Storage's Illinois Commerce Commission number is IL MC1035, and its U.S. DOT number is 872553.Customers can request an estimate online or call the Lisle office at 630-369-8422. The office, at 4200 Commerce Court, Suite 300, Lisle, IL 60532, is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.About Advanced Moving & StorageAdvanced Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving and storage company founded by Jim Lalagos and headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois, with an additional office in Lisle. For more than 35 years, the company has moved households and businesses in Chicago and over 50 surrounding communities across Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and Will counties. Its services include residential, apartment, commercial, long-distance and international moving, packing, white glove service, piano and hot tub moving, trade show transportation, and climate-controlled storage. The company's Illinois Commerce Commission number is IL MC1035, and its U.S. DOT number is 872553. More information is available at chicagomoving.

Tyler Lalagos

Advanced Moving & Storage

+1 630-369-8422

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Advanced Moving & Storage's Lisle Office Makes the Case for a Winter Move in Chicago's Western Suburbs News Provided By Rotate Digital October 21, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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