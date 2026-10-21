Custom Goods Logistics Nearly Doubles Invoice Processing Throughput And Drives Six-Figure Annual Savings With Vroozi

Custom Goods Logistics Nearly Doubles Invoice Processing Throughput with Vroozi

Third-party logistics provider centralizes purchasing, AP across 36 warehouses nationwide, improving spend control, invoice automation, and financial visibility

- Ziyad Zreik, Director of AR/AP, Custom Goods LogisticsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions, today announced that Custom Goods Logistics, a third-party logistics provider with more than 600 employees and 36 warehouses nationwide, has nearly doubled invoice processing throughput and achieved estimated six-figure annual savings by centralizing purchasing and accounts payable workflows on the Vroozi platform.Custom Goods Logistics, based in Carson, Calif., offers warehousing, transportation, fulfillment, and U.S. Customs examination services for clients across the country. Before adopting Vroozi, the company's purchasing and invoice approval processes varied by facility, with AP staff entering invoice data into NetSuite by hand.With Vroozi in place, Custom Goods Logistics centralized purchasing across 100+ supplier catalogs, with spending thresholds and approval routing set for every user. Automated data capture now handles most of the work of entering vendor invoices, and a direct connection to NetSuite carries approved invoices through to payment without a second round of manual entry.The results have shown up directly in productivity and operational efficiency. AP staff at Custom Goods Logistics now process 6 to 7 invoices per hour, up from 3 to 4 before Vroozi. With that added capacity, a four-person team now handles the same volume of AP and procurement work that previously required eight people, contributing to an estimated six-figures in annual savings.“We were able to streamline and create efficiencies and realize about half the cost in that department,” said Ziyad Zreik, Director of AR/AP at Custom Goods Logistics.“It's a game-changer on the reporting side. We're able to pinpoint to the penny how much needs to be accrued, instead of sifting through emails.”Custom Goods Logistics is now extending its use of Vroozi to automate data capture on equipment lease invoices, including serial-number tracking for forklifts and other warehouse equipment, and recently completed a multi-month project with the Vroozi team to add part-number tracking across the platform.“Anytime I email them, they're extremely quick with their responses, and they always jump on a call no matter what," Zreik said of the Vroozi team.“We wanted to implement part numbers, more guardrails, more safety nets, and more trackability, and they were very helpful throughout.”To read the full case study on Custom Goods Logistics' work with Vroozi, visit resource/custom-goods-logistics/.About VrooziVroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, delivers AI-powered spend management, marketplace, and accounts payable automation solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations. The SpendTechplatform digitizes procurement and invoice management while intelligently orchestrating workflows to drive visibility, compliance and cost control. Designed for modern finance and procurement leaders, Vroozi reduces transaction costs, improves operational efficiency and delivers actionable spend intelligence. Learn more at vroozi.About Custom Goods LogisticsCustom Goods Logistics is a full-service logistics provider specializing in warehousing, transportation, and Customs examination sites, with 36 warehouses nationwide. Built on more than 60 years of experience, Custom Goods Logistics is guided by three strategic anchors: data-driven solutions, a personal touch, and timely customer service. For more information, visit custom-goods.

Steve Jensen

Surge PR

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Custom Goods Logistics Nearly Doubles Invoice Processing Throughput and Drives Six-Figure Annual Savings with Vroozi News Provided By Surge PR October 21, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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