GHT Expands North American Presence With Advanced Automotive Protection Film Technology

Korean PPF manufacturer leverages 20 years of coating expertise and ISO certifications to expand international distribution channels and OEM partnerships.

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GHT Co., Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer specializing in automotive protection films headed by CEO Gyeong-hwan An, is actively expanding its market presence in North America, leveraging its proprietary brand competitiveness and extensive global export experience.

As a dedicated manufacturer of Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Windshield Protection Film, GHT builds on two decades of specialized research and development in plastic coatings. The company has established fully integrated technical capabilities spanning from initial product design to final manufacturing. Since 2019, GHT has consistently supplied high-performance automotive film products to international markets across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

The company's core product line, PPF, is engineered to safeguard vehicle exteriors against scratches, environmental contaminants, and physical wear. Utilizing proprietary topcoat technology, GHT manufactures high-performance, TPU-based (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) protection films that combine long-term durability, stain resistance, and self-healing properties. Designed to minimize yellowing, these films offer enhanced elongation and high adhesion strength, ensuring superior durability and efficient installation for professional applicators.

Demonstrating proven technical reliability, GHT's products have gained strong market recognition in the Middle East, successfully performing under harsh climatic conditions characterized by extreme heat, intense UV exposure, and windblown sand. Furthermore, the company operates structured manufacturing and quality management systems, holding ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management) certifications.

GHT's flagship brand, 'KEEPGARD', features a comprehensive product portfolio tailored to diverse market needs. The core model, KEEPGARD PRO-S, integrates advanced stain resistance, self-healing capability, and seamless workability, while the premium KEEPGARD MASTERS offers reinforced structural durability. The lineup also includes matte finish options (SATIN/DEEP) and KEEPGARD WAVE, a specialized film that exhibits color-shifting visual effects depending on the light angle.

In the windshield protection segment, GHT offers 'KEEPGARD XPERT', a TPU-based film specifically engineered to protect automotive glass from stone chips, road debris, and surface scratches. The film optimizes driving comfort by minimizing optical distortion, glare, and wiper friction noise. A key technical differentiator is its 0.8 mil (20 μm) topcoat thickness-substantially thicker than standard market alternatives-which effectively prevents deep surface scratching. GHT recently secured an agreement to supply OEM-branded windshield films to a major Middle Eastern client, further solidifying its international sales network.

In addition to expanding its proprietary KEEPGARD brand, GHT actively provides Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Private Label production solutions for global business partners. Moving forward, the company aims to build strategic distribution partnerships with automotive film distributors and certified installation centers across North America. To accelerate market entry, GHT offers tailored introductory partnership incentives for new North American commercial accounts that connect through official media and trade inquiries.

"Since 2019, we have steadily strengthened our manufacturing technology and quality competitiveness through continuous supply to demanding international markets in the Middle East and Europe," stated a representative from GHT. "Building on our accumulated manufacturing expertise as a South Korean PPF specialist, we are committed to raising brand awareness and establishing long-term regional partnerships across North America."

About GHT Co., Ltd.: GHT Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer specializing in high-performance automotive paint protection films (PPF) and windshield protection films. Powered by 20 years of technical innovation in surface coatings, GHT provides premium branded products, OEM, and private-label manufacturing solutions to clients worldwide.

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Jina

GHT Co., Ltd.

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GHT Expands North American Presence with Advanced Automotive Protection Film Technology News Provided By EIN Presswire October 21, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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