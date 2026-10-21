Telangana: Unit 5 Of Yadadri Thermal Power Station Synchronised To Grid

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) The fifth unit of Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Telangana was synchronised to the grid on Wednesday.

Dr S. Harish, Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO), congratulated the combined efforts put in by the teams of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and TGGENCO in achieving the milestone of synchronisation of Unit 5.

TGGENCO is establishing YTPS with 5 units each of 800 MW with a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW at Veerlapalem Village, Damaracherla Mandal, Nalgonda District.

The project consists of two units of 800 MW each in Stage-I and three units of 800 MW each in Stage-II.

Four units (Unit1, Unit2, Unit 3 and Unit 4) were already commissioned and put into commercial operation.

On Wednesday, Unit 5 was synchronised to the grid at 11:06 hrs and was hand-tripped for taking further COD operations, said an official release.

This significant milestone was achieved under the able guidance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Special Chief Secretary to the Government (Energy), Navin Mittal, and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), TGGENCO, Harish.

YTPS is claimed to be the largest State-run thermal plant in independent India.

The project was launched in 2017, and its revised estimated cost is Rs 36,131 crore.

The commercial operation of Unit 5 is likely to start. This is expected to boost the efforts of TGGENCO to meet the increasing electricity demand due to El Nino conditions.

The electricity demand has soared to 20,003 MW against the normal level of around 15,000 MW for October.

According to officials, there has been an increase in electricity demand of 5,000 MW mainly due to increased use of agricultural pump sets. The electricity consumption by the domestic sector has also gone up as the temperatures typically seen in March are being experienced in October.

Last month, the state government decided to procure G-9 grade coal from Mahanadi Coalfields and Coal India for YTPS.

The Chief Minister had taken a serious note of the stoppage of power generation due to coal shortage.

Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka, who is also the Energy Minister, had stated that due to the ill-considered decisions of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, the plant was constructed far from the pit head, resulting in an additional burden of approximately Rs 40,000 crore on the state for coal transportation.