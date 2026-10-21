Durga Puja A National Celebration Of Tradition And Spirit: Gautam Bose

Naya Delhi Kalibari Sarbojonin Durga Puja Samity president Gautam Bose extended his wishes on Vijaya Dashami, reflecting on the joy of Durga Puja, the sadness of bidding farewell to Goddess Durga and the anticipation of next year's celebrations, including the possibility of two Ashtami dates. Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Bose highlighted the festival's emotional significance and its importance beyond the Bengali community, describing Durga Puja as a celebration of tradition and spirit that brings people across the country together.

A Festival for the Entire Nation

"First of all, I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes for Durga Puja and today's Vijayadashami. While the act of worship brings us great joy, today also carries a touch of sadness, as Maa returns to her own home; yet we are already looking forward to her return next year," he said. "It has even been mentioned that there might be two Ashtami dates next time, which is a wonderful prospect for us. This is a significant festival, not just for Bengalis, but for the entire nation; it is a celebration of tradition and spirit," he added.

Vijaya Dashami Concludes Celebrations

Vijaya Dashami marks the conclusion of Durga Puja celebrations and commemorates the triumph of good over evil. The day is also associated with the immersion of Durga idols, symbolising the goddess's departure after her annual visit.

Durga Puja celebrations in the national capital also draw participation from people across communities. Earlier, BJP National General Secretary Smriti Irani joined Sharadotsav celebrations at a nearby Delhi pandal, where she offered prayers and participated in Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi dance. (ANI)

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