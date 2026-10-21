President Murmu Calls For More Training, Autonomy For Traditional Artists

President Murmu on Supporting Traditional Artists

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday emphasised the need for further training, financial autonomy and greater opportunities for traditional artists, particularly those from remote rural communities, to help them showcase their work on national and international platforms. Addressing the award ceremony of the 65th National Exhibition of Art in Delhi, the President highlighted the challenges faced by artists practising traditional art forms, including Sohrai, Madhubani and Gond painting, despite growing recognition of their work.

“In metropolitan cities like Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, traditional art forms still exist in their original, authentic state. However, to keep pace with the times and participate in competitive environments, they require a bit of 'extra seasoning'-that is, they need further training,” Murmu said. She noted that several communities practising traditional art forms continue to live in remote areas, limiting their access to institutions and opportunities that could help them develop their skills and reach wider audiences.

Challenges for Artists in Remote Regions

“While Sohrai painting is now globally recognised, the communities themselves remain rooted in their original, remote settings,” she said. Highlighting the difficulties faced by traditional artists in competing at national and international levels, President Murmu said that despite their acclaim within their own communities, many artists struggle to access institutions dedicated to fine arts.

“I am familiar with the practitioners of Sohrai and Madhubani painting, as well as the Gond artists who are highly acclaimed within their own villages. Yet, they often struggle to participate in national or international-level competitions, largely because they lack access to the institutions dedicated to the fine arts-they live in such interior, isolated regions,” the President said.

Call for Financial Autonomy and Promotion

She stressed that these artists need greater encouragement and financial independence to sustain their practices and expand their horizons.“I believe they need to be promoted; they require financial autonomy at a level that allows them to thrive. Their ideology and mindset need to be sharpened and broadened,” Murmu added.

Union Culture Minister on Artistic Expression

Meanwhile, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also highlighted the importance of artistic expression and the extensive participation in the 65th National Exhibition of Art.“A work of art is not merely a collection of colors, lines, techniques, or shapes crafted by hand; rather, it embodies an emotion, an idea, a sensibility, and the culmination of years of dedicated practice,” Shekhawat said while addressing the gathering.

He stated that approximately 2,495 entries from 27 states and union territories, comprising over 6,175 individual artworks, were received this year, from which 270 outstanding pieces were selected. The minister also congratulated the award winners of the third Print Biennale India, noting that participation from 34 countries and artists representing 30 nations made the recognition a matter of great honour.

'India Biennale' to be Launched

Shekhawat further announced that the Ministry of Culture would launch the 'India Biennale' on December 4, which will continue for 108 days.“Our exhibitions serve as a bridge between artists and collectors,” he said, adding that the initiative would provide a new opportunity and platform to showcase Indian art and the dedication of Indian artists on the global stage. (ANI)

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