Sirsa: Rahul Gandhi Trying To Create Unrest, Tension In The Country

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticised Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is trying to create unrest and tension in the country. He said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party repeatedly try to question and discredit the country's constitutional institutions.

Referring to the protests planned by Congress from November 1, Sirsa alleged that the party was trying to create confusion and instability for political gains.

According to a press release, Sirsa said that the politics being followed by Congress and Rahul Gandhi is a matter of concern. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi appears to be following the same political path that the Congress leadership followed in the past to gain power.

Protest date insensitive to 1984 riot victims, says Sirsa

Questioning the choice of November 1 for the proposed protests, Sirsa said that this date holds deep pain for the Sikh community because of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in Delhi and other parts of the country, and many families lost their loved ones. The families affected by the 1984 riots are still waiting for justice, he said.

“The Sikh community has not forgotten the pain of November 1, 1984. We strongly oppose any attempt to use the suffering of the victims for political gains,” Sirsa said.

Sirsa said that questions about the role of several Congress leaders in the 1984 riots have remained in public discussion for many years and also referred to cases related to Jagdish Tytler, Sajjan Kumar and Kamal Nath. He added,“The politics being followed by Rahul Gandhi raises serious concerns about creating unrest in the country. The people of India will not accept politics that provokes people and divides society.”

Rahul's foreign visits, use of youth questioned

The press release further noted that Sirsa also raised questions about Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits and his meetings with foreign organisations. He said that Congress should explain to the people whom Rahul Gandhi meets abroad and what the purpose of these meetings is.

“How long will Rahul Gandhi continue his politics by relying on fake Gen-Z?” Sirsa asked.

He said that young people should not be misled or used for political purposes. The energy of the youth should be used for the development of the country and positive change, rather than for creating unrest or discrediting constitutional institutions.

'Protect unity and integrity of the country'

Sirsa said the people of India believe in democracy, peace and social harmony and appealed to citizens not to be misled by rumours or provocation and to protect the unity and integrity of the country.

He said,“The unity, integrity and social harmony of the country are of the highest importance. No political party or leader should be allowed to harm the social fabric of the nation.” (ANI)

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