Mysuru Dasara: DK Shivakumar Inaugurates Historic Jamboo Savari

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the historic Jamboo Savari procession at Mysore Palace on Vijayadashami, offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, seated in the golden howdah atop elephant Prashant, as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended the celebrations.

The procession was inaugurated in the auspicious Meena Lagna within the palace premises, marking the grand finale of the Mysuru Dasara festivities. The event brought together dignitaries, including Mysuru royal family representative and Member of Parliament Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheeshan.

CM's Office Highlights 'Tradition's Grandeur'

The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office shared photographs of the celebrations on its official X handle, highlighting the festival's centuries-old traditions, religious significance and connection to Kannada cultural heritage.

Alongside the images, the office posted the caption,“Devotion's Emotion, Tradition's Grandeur: Auspicious Beginning to the Historic Jamboo Savari”.

The post stated that Shivakumar inaugurated the Vijayadashami procession by offering floral tributes to the state's presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, who was seated in the golden howdah atop elephant Prashant.

Emotion of devotion, grandeur of tradition: Auspicious start to the historic Jamboo Savari. As part of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara, the Honorable Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar inaugurated the Vijayadashami procession today at the palace premises during the auspicious Meena Lagna. He gave a grand start to the historic Jamboo Savari by offering flowers to the state's presiding deity, Mother Shri Chamundeshwari, who was seated in the golden howdah carried by the elephant 'Prashant'. The Jamboo Savari, which proclaims centuries of history, devotion, and the cultural richness of the Kannada land, is the crowning glory of Mysuru Dasara. This year's Vijayadashami celebrations were enhanced with the hope that happiness, peace, and prosperity would prevail in the lives of the people of the state with the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari. On this auspicious occasion, Mysuru royal family representative and MP Shri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru District In-charge Minister Shri Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Kannada and Culture Minister Shri Shivaraj Tangadagi, special guests Telangana Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy, Kerala Chief Minister Shri V.D. Satheesan, Government Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Shri Lakshmikanth Reddy G., Mysuru City Police Commissioner Smt. Seema Latkar were present. - CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) October 21, 2026

The Chief Minister's Office described Jamboo Savari as the crown jewel of Mysuru Dasara, highlighting its historical legacy, devotion and cultural significance. It also expressed the hope that the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of Karnataka.

Elephant Prashant's Historic Debut with Golden Howdah

A key feature of this year's procession is elephant Prashant carrying the golden howdah, also known as the Ambari, for the first time.

Preparations included work on tying the 750-kg howdah, a central element of the traditional Vijayadashami procession.

Cultural Spectacle and Distinguished Guests

The splendour of art - festival of culture, State Festival Mysuru Dasara 2026 - CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) October 21, 2026

Photographs from the event showed the elaborately decorated elephant carrying the howdah against the backdrop of Mysore Palace.

Other images captured Shivakumar waving to crowds from a vehicle near the palace and dignitaries watching the celebrations from a stage.

The celebrations also featured representatives of the Mysuru royal family and state officials, including Mysuru District In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth G. Reddy and Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office also promoted Mysuru Dasara 2026 under the theme“the splendour of art - festival of culture”, sharing images of the rituals and processions associated with the state's traditional Nadu Habba celebrations.

The Jamboo Savari procession remains a major part of the Vijayadashami festivities, bringing together religious rituals, royal traditions and public celebrations at the historic Mysore Palace.

The presence of Revanth Reddy and Satheeshan added to the gathering of political and cultural dignitaries at the event, as Mysuru marked the culmination of its Dasara celebrations.

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