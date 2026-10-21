OCC Finalizes GENIUS Act Rules For Stablecoin Issuers And Custody

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has finalized rules governing how payment stablecoin issuers must hold reserves, handle redemptions, and manage custody-related activities for covered entities. The decision, released this week, implements the GENIUS Act for firms under the OCC's jurisdiction and is designed to bring standardized oversight to a segment of the stablecoin market that regulators have treated as systemically important.

In the final rule, the OCC says issuers must maintain reserves at least equal to the value of their outstanding stablecoins and, as a general matter, process redemption requests within two business days. The rules apply broadly to regulated banking entities and certain nonbank firms seeking a federal qualified issuer status.

Issuers covered by the OCC rule must hold reserves equal to (at minimum) the amount of stablecoins in circulation. Redemptions are generally expected to be processed within two business days under the final framework. The rules cover national banks, federal savings associations, federal branches, and their subsidiaries, and certain nonbank qualified issuer applicants. The GENIUS Act's restrictions on paying holders yield are maintained, with the OCC retaining enforcement authority to prevent attempts to evade the prohibition. The final rule takes effect Jan. 18, 2027, while separate rulemakings will address Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), anti-money-laundering (AML), and sanctions requirements.

Key takeawaysWhat the OCC finalized under the GENIUS framework

The OCC's finalized rule, published as an official agency document, lays out operational and risk-management expectations for payment stablecoin issuance. According to the final rule text, issuers must maintain reserve holdings worth at least as much as their outstanding stablecoins. This is intended to strengthen the linkage between token supply and backing, an issue that has been central to regulators' concerns about stablecoin solvency and redemption reliability.

The OCC also specifies expectations for redemption operations. While the rule recognizes there may be circumstances that affect timing, it generally requires redemptions to be handled within two business days. For issuers, this effectively sets a service-level expectation that could influence redemption workflows, liquidity planning, and operational readiness-particularly for firms facing high redemption volumes during stress periods.

Who is covered-and when the rules begin

The OCC's final rule applies to several categories of entities. The agency states it covers national banks, federal savings associations, and federal branches and their subsidiaries. It also extends to nonbank firms that seek or receive federal qualified issuer status, and to state-qualified issuers in situations where the OCC has regulatory or enforcement authority.

Timing matters for both compliance planning and product strategy. The OCC and the GENIUS framework, as reflected in the rule, will take effect on Jan. 18, 2027. The OCC also indicates that it will announce separately when it begins processing issuer applications and waiver requests-an important point for companies that may need approvals or exceptions to align with the rule's requirements.

Yield restrictions remain in place, with a key change from the proposal

One of the most closely watched parts of the GENIUS-related approach has been the treatment of yield. The OCC's final rule retains a core prohibition from the GENIUS Act: it bars issuers from paying holders interest or yield solely for holding, using, or retaining their stablecoins.

The OCC's release also highlights a distinction from the proposed version of the rule. In the final form, the agency dropped a“proposed presumption” that certain affiliate or related-third-party arrangements would violate the law's yield ban. Even with that change, the OCC says it still has authority to act against attempts to evade the prohibition.

For market participants, this matters because compliance teams often design around how regulators interpret not just the letter of a restriction, but also the likely structure of“workarounds.” By removing the presumption, the OCC may be signaling more room for how regulated entities structure related arrangements-while preserving the regulator's ability to challenge configurations that appear designed to circumvent the ban.

What comes next: BSA/AML/sanctions handled separately

Although the OCC's final rule is an important step toward stablecoin oversight, it does not attempt to fold every compliance obligation into a single package. The agency says it will address Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money-laundering, and sanctions requirements in separate rulemaking, and it will likewise announce separately when it begins processing applications and waiver requests.

That sequencing is likely to affect how issuers prioritize their next compliance cycles. Companies may need to focus first on reserve and redemption operations-areas directly specified in the final rule-while waiting for the additional guidance that will shape their controls for AML, reporting, and sanctions risk.

The OCC announcement includes Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould's statement that the regulator is providing“a clear, practical framework” with strong standards for reserve backing, redemption, and risk management. For issuers and partners that rely on payment stablecoins-such as merchants, liquidity providers, and platforms building settlement functionality-regulatory clarity can reduce uncertainty around operational expectations, even as additional layers of compliance rules are still forthcoming.

Why these rules could shift stablecoin operations

The OCC's approach is likely to influence how covered issuers manage liquidity and custody processes. Requiring reserves at least equal to outstanding supply is a direct constraint on balance-sheet and custody design, while the two-business-day redemption expectation creates a measurable operational requirement that may drive investment in systems, treasury management, and redemption routing.

At the same time, the decision to separate BSA/AML/sanctions rulemaking suggests that the compliance burden will remain multi-track. Companies should expect that operational and financial safeguards (reserves and redemption processing) will be evaluated alongside forthcoming controls addressing illicit finance and cross-border restrictions-potentially leading to additional changes closer to the effective date.

As the Jan. 18, 2027 effective date approaches, covered entities and qualified issuer applicants should watch for the OCC's separate guidance on application processing and any waivers, along with the subsequent rulemaking on AML, BSA, and sanctions. Those follow-on steps will likely determine how completely the framework translates into day-to-day compliance for payment stablecoin businesses.

Final rule (OCC)

Rule bulletin (OCC)

OCC announcement

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