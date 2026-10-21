Who Is Jack Weis? Princeton Phd Whose Nobel-Cited Research Could Not Secure Him A Job After 2,300 Applications

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jack Weis, a 30-year-old chemical engineering doctorate holder from Princeton University, has struggled to secure stable employment despite an impressive academic record and research recognised by the Nobel Committee. Since completing his PhD in 2024, Weis has submitted more than 2,300 job applications, spanning industries with little success.

His experience has raised questions about the gap between academic achievement and employment prospects in the United States, where even highly qualified candidates can be repeatedly rejected or overlooked.

Meet Jack Weis

Weis, from Salt Lake City, Utah, graduated summa cum laude from Rice University before joining Princeton University's doctoral programme in 2018. He completed his PhD in chemical engineering in 2024, focusing on chemical principles, molecular interactions and ice formation.

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His academic credentials appeared to offer a strong foundation for a career in scientific research. However, finding a suitable position after graduation proved far more difficult than expected.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which reported on his job search in October 2026, Weis has been living with his parents while continuing to look for work. His search has included positions well beyond his area of expertise.

His research And Nobel connection

Weis's research on ice formation attracted attention because of its connection to the wider application of machine learning in scientific research.

The Nobel Committee cited his work as an example of this application when the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics was announced.

The prize was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for discoveries and inventions that enabled machine learning with artificial neural networks. Weis was not a Nobel laureate; the reference to his research illustrates its relevance to the scientific methods highlighted by the committee.

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Despite this distinction, the recognition has not translated into a secure job.

Why has he failed to find a job?

Weis initially targeted research positions at pharmaceutical companies and postdoctoral fellowships at national laboratories. When those efforts yielded few results, he expanded his applications to software engineering, consulting and other roles, including food-preparation work.

Many applications went unanswered, while others ended in rejection. Networking offered little relief. Approaching alumni from Princeton and Rice did not produce the breakthrough he needed, with some advising him to monitor company recruitment websites.

The experience also reflected changes in recruitment. Employers increasingly use automated screening, recorded video interviews and online assessments, leaving applicants with fewer opportunities for direct interaction.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that any single hiring practice explains Weis's difficulties.

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In January 2026, Weis secured part-time contract work training artificial intelligence systems through a technology start-up. The role paid $70 an hour, but the workload varied considerably, ranging from around four to 20 hours a week.

Assignments eventually became scarce. In mid-March, he learnt through a group message that his contract had ended.

His experience illustrates a further difficulty: even when highly skilled graduates find work in the expanding AI sector, contract-based opportunities may not provide lasting financial security.

What lies ahead for Jack Weis?

With conventional employment still elusive, Weis is considering applying to law school and preparing to take the admissions test in November 2026. He is also exploring entrepreneurship through the development of an AI-powered drone intended to remove invasive weeds.

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His case has drawn attention to the difficulties facing highly educated jobseekers in a competitive American labour market. A doctorate and research recognition can demonstrate expertise, but neither guarantees that employers will offer a position.

For Weis, the challenge now extends beyond finding work in chemical engineering. After more than 2,300 applications, he is considering entirely different career paths.