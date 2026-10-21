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Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA


Date: 2026-10-21 10:08:55

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Foraco International SA: Will release its third-quarter 2026 financial results, prior to TSX market open on Wednesday, October 28. Following the release, Management of the Company will host a Conference Call at 10:00 am ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Tim Bremner, CEO and Fabien Sevestre, CFO. Foraco International SA shares T are trading unchanged at $2.53.

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Baystreet.ca

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