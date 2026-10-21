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Stantec

Stantec


Date: 2026-10-21 10:08:55

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Stantec: Will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after markets close on Thursday, November 12. On Friday, November 13, at 7:00 AM Alberta Time (8:00 AM Eastern Time), Susan Reisbord, president and chief executive officer, and Vito Culmone, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's performance. Stantec shares T are trading up $1.27 at $98.33.

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Baystreet.ca

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