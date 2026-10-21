Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Bombardier

Bombardier


Date: 2026-10-21 10:08:55

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Bombardier: Today celebrated the 40th anniversary of its industry-leading Smart Services cost-per-flight-hour programs. More than 1,500 Bombardier aircraft are enrolled in Smart Services programs, representing more than 11 million total flight hours. Bombardier shares T.A are trading up $2.42 at $330.00.

MENAFN21102026000212011056ID1111844755


Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search