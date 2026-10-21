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Gildan Activewear Inc.

Gildan Activewear Inc.


Date: 2026-10-21 10:08:54

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Gildan Activewear Inc.: Will report its 2026 third quarter financial and operating results on Thursday, November 5. A press release will be issued before markets open, and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company's results. Gildan Activewear Inc. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $57.48.

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