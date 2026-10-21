Manulife
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - Manulife: In collaboration with UpLink, the World Economic Forum's early-stage innovation initiative, today announced the winners of the 'Shaping Canada's Longevity Advantage Challenge,' the third and final challenge in a multi-year partnership focused on advancing longevity innovation. Open to innovators from Canada and around the world, the challenge sought practical, near-term solutions that can improve health, financial resilience and social connectedness for Canadians while fostering purpose and opportunity across generations. Manulife shares T are trading up $0.70 at $63.23.
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