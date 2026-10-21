125th Anniversary Chair, and Professor of Psychology Health and Social Care, University of Birmingham

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Richard Hastings is an internationally recognised researcher in the field of intellectual disabilities, special education, and more broadly in youth mental health.

Professor Hastings studied Psychology as an undergraduate at the University of Southampton where he also completed an ESRC-funded PhD in the field of intellectual disabilities. After working in a post-doctoral teaching and research at Southampton from 1993-1995, he held posts as a Lecturer in Psychology at UCL (Institute of Child Health) from 1995-1997, Lecturer then Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Southampton (1997-2002). From 2002-2013, Richard worked in the School of Psychology at Bangor University initially as a Reader (2002-2004) then Professor. During his time in Bangor, he was the Research Director for the Clinical Psychology Training Programme and also served as Deputy Head (2004-2005, 2007) and Head of School (2005-2007) as well as chairing the Board that established the College of Health and Behavioural Sciences at Bangor (2005-2006) and serving as the Deputy Head of College (2006-2007). At Bangor, Richard was also co-director of the Masters in Applied Behavioural Analysis (2009-2012) and Director of the Centre for Mindfulness Research and Practice (2007-2008).

Prior to his post at the University of Birmingham, Professor Hastings was at the University of Warwick for 11 years (2013-2024) in the Centre for Research in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (previously, CEDAR). He was Deputy Head of this research centre and Head/Director (2021-2024).

Professor Hastings has been recognised for his research contribution to the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities with awards from three international organisations: the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (International Award 2021), the National (USA) Association for the Dually Diagnosed (2023 Steven Reiss Research Award), and the International Association for the Scientific Study of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (Research Award 2024). He was also previously the Editor in Chief of the Journal of Intellectual Disability Research (2018-2021) and has served as an associate/action editor or editorial board member for 17 other peer review research journals.



2024–present Professor of Psychology Health and Social Care, University of Birmingham 2024–present Director of the Intellectual Disabilities Research Institute (IDRIS), University of Birmingham

Experience