James Mollard

Researcher, School of Geosciences, University of Edinburgh

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a Researcher in Climate Impacts for the Royal Meteorological Society, as well as being their Energy Engagement Fellow,

and visiting scientist at the School of Geosciences, University of Edinburgh, and

My current research focuses on how transmission assets are affected by extreme heat events, and how this risk is changing into the future, funded by a Network Innovation Allowance Project from National Grid Electricity Transmission.

My background in research covers various aspects of using observational and modelled datasets to assess the past and future impacts of climate change on the world around us, including children's health, urban planning and energy infrastructure. I completed my PhD at the University of Reading in 2017 on carbonaceous aerosol in climate models, remaining as a postdoctoral researcher in Reading until moving to Edinburgh in 2021.



2026–present Research Scientist, Royal Meteorological Society

2021–present Postdoctoral research associate, University of Edinburgh

2025–present Fellow, Royal Meteorological Society 2017–2021 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Reading



2017 University of Reading, PhD in Atmospheric Sciences 2013 University of Edinburgh, BSc Geophysics & Meteorology

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