Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie

Senior Lecturer in Sustainability| Business and Accounting Discipline, Charles Darwin University

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Dr Michael Odei is a Research Active Senior Lecturer in the Business and Accounting Discipline at Charles Darwin University. He holds a PhD in Sustainability Management from the University of Southern Queensland and an Honours Certificate of Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility from the University of Pennsylvania. As a sustainability scholar, his interdisciplinary research focuses on the circular economy, sustainable materials management, digital futures, and global development. He has published over 40 scholarly outputs - books, book chapters, journal articles and discussion papers in various fields. Dr Odei has published articles in leading academic journals, including the Journal of Energy Economics (IF: 9.252), Journal of Business Ethics (IF: 6.331), Journal of Cleaner Production (IF: 11.072), Business Strategy and the Environment (IF: 10.801), and Resources Policy (8.222), among others. He received the best paper award from Elsevier Q1 Journal Environmental Development in 2015. Before joining CDU, Dr Odei worked across policy agencies and international organisations such as Transparency International, UNDP, and Intergovernmental Forum (IGF) in various capacities.

–present Lecturer, Business Sustainability, Charles Darwin University

Experience