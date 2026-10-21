Zelensky Not To Wait For Witkoff In Oslo After His Return From Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in a comment to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), Ukrinform reports.

“I'm not waiting for Witkoff in Oslo. We have to move on. We have to go back to Ukraine. We'll see what the results are. Jonas (Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere – ed.) is scheduled to meet with the American envoy. We are in constant contact,” Zelensky said.

Earlier, the Norwegian Prime Minister said that Witkoff would stop in Oslo again on his way back after talks with Putin on Wednesday.

Zelensky discusses next steps toward just peace with Støre in Norway

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky held another meeting in Oslo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and said that further progress on peace efforts would depend on whether the U.S. side hears new peace proposals from Russia rather than proposals for continuing the war.

On October 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Oslo with U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb also taking part.

Today, October 21, Witkoff is meeting with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. He planned to discuss new proposals for ending the war in Ukraine, including holding trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow, as well as involving other interested parties.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine