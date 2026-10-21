German-Invested Plant In Zhytomyr Region Halts Operations Due To Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Faceboo, Ukrinform says.

“Unfortunately, one of the region's largest companies contributing significantly to the local budget, Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr, has halted operations. This is indeed a serious blow for the Zhytomyr region: the jobs of 3,600 employees are at risk, as are millions of hryvnias in tax revenues that had been going to budgets at various levels,” the official said.

According to him, the plant's management and owners are currently working on solutions to ensure that employees have jobs. Some employees will likely move abroad, while others will work in different cities.

Bunechko added that the regional authorities had promised to provide maximum assistance and any support allowed under current legislation if a decision is made to resume the company's operations.

The plant specialized in manufacturing electrical wiring systems for vehicles for global automakers.

In August, the German-invested Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr plant reported that it had suspended operations following a Russian attack.

Railway station, building supplies superstore damaged in overnight attack inregion

As reported by Ukrinform, the Cersanit plant, which manufactures sanitary ware, has also halted operations due to Russian attacks in Zviahel, Zhytomyr region.

Photo: Regional Military Administration