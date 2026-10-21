Michael Rasekhi Scholarship For Medical Students Opens Nationwide Applications For Pre-Med And Medical Students Pursuing Careers In Community Health

MENAFN - GetNews) Michael Rasekhi Healthcare leader Michael Rasekhi launches a one-time scholarship inviting essays on solving modern healthcare challenges

LOS ANGELES - October 21, 2026 - The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students is now accepting applications from students across the United States. Established by healthcare leader Michael Rasekhi, the one-time scholarship supports students committed to a career in medicine and to improving the health of their communities.

The scholarship is not tied to any city or state. Eligible students from any part of the country may apply.

Purpose of the Scholarship

Michael Rasekhi created the scholarship to recognize students who see medicine as a form of service. The program invites applicants to examine real challenges in modern healthcare and to explain how their future work as physicians can address them. By focusing on ideas and personal commitment, the scholarship gives students a platform to show how they intend to contribute to community well-being.

Michael Rasekhi has spent more than three decades working to expand access to quality medical care for underserved populations. As founder and Chief Medical Officer of the Southern California Medical Center, he grew a small family practice into a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center. That experience shapes the scholarship's emphasis on community-centered care.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:



Academic standing: Current enrollment as an undergraduate student on a pre-medical track, or as a current medical student.

Career path: A demonstrated commitment to pursuing a career in the medical field. Essay submission: An original essay of 700 to 1,000 words responding to the scholarship prompt.

The essay prompt asks applicants to describe a challenge in modern healthcare they are passionate about solving. It also asks how their future medical careers will contribute to the well-being of their communities. The prompt draws inspiration from the story of a small clinic that became a vital community health center.

Award Details and Key Dates

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,000. It is not an annual program.



Application deadline: January 15, 2027 Winner announcement: February 15, 2027

How to Apply

Applicants submit their essays as a PDF or Word attachment to.... The body of the email includes the applicant's full name, current school or university, and expected graduation date. Complete details are available at .

A Focus on the Next Generation of Physicians

Michael Rasekhi continues to be actively involved in the program and looks forward to reading the essays. He believes that healthcare is a fundamental right and that tomorrow's physicians must bring both skill and a sense of responsibility to the communities they serve. The scholarship reflects that belief by rewarding clear thinking, original ideas, and a genuine commitment to service.

Students who are weighing a future in medicine are encouraged to apply before the January 15, 2027 deadline.

About the Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students

The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students is a one-time scholarship launched in 2026 and based in Los Angeles, California. Founded by healthcare leader Michael Rasekhi, it supports undergraduate pre-medical students and current medical students across the United States. Its core mission is to recognize future physicians who are dedicated to expanding access to quality healthcare and strengthening the communities they serve.