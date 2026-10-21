Dallas Entrepreneur Andrew Hillman Launches National Scholarship Initiative For Aspiring Undergraduate Business Leaders

DALLAS, Texas - October 21, 2026 - Andrew Hillman, a seasoned entrepreneur and strategic business leader based in Dallas, Texas, announces the launch of the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs. This initiative seeks to identify and support undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate a profound commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation, and business development. The program reflects Andrew Hillman's dedication to fostering the next generation of commercial leaders by providing financial assistance and recognition to those with clear visions for future enterprise.

The Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs opens applications to current undergraduate students enrolled in accredited colleges and universities nationwide. While the opportunity is available to students across the country, it places a special emphasis on encouraging future business leaders within the Dallas, Texas community. Applicants must possess a strong interest in entrepreneurship and articulate a clear vision for starting or managing a business venture. The selection process centers on a 1,000-word essay that showcases the applicant's entrepreneurial mindset, specific business goals, and innovative ideas.

Andrew Hillman brings over three decades of experience in business growth, revenue optimization, and leadership development to this initiative. As a co-founder and mentor, he has played a pivotal role in scaling businesses and driving profitability across various industries. His professional background includes implementing proven strategies in sales, outreach, and marketing, which have resulted in significant clientele increases and annual revenue growth. Born and raised in Dallas, Andrew Hillman draws inspiration from his family's deep-rooted business history, particularly the legacy of his grandfather, Henry B. Levine, who established Midway Auto Supply in 1959. This heritage instilled in Andrew Hillman a strong work ethic and a passion for mentorship that now drives the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs.

“The goal is to support students who not only have innovative ideas but also the strategic thinking to execute them,” states Andrew Hillman regarding the mission behind the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs.“By providing this resource, we aim to remove barriers for talented individuals who are ready to make an impact in their respective industries.”

To qualify, applicants must submit a professionally formatted essay answering the prompt:“Describe a business idea you are passionate about. How will your entrepreneurial vision impact your industry, and what strategies will you use to ensure its success?” The submission must demonstrate clear headings, proper grammar, and structured arguments that highlight business acumen. Applications are submitted via email to... with the subject line“Andrew Hillman Scholarship Application – [Your Name].” Each submission must include the applicant's full name, university name, major, and contact information.

The deadline for all submissions is June 15, 2027. The recipient of the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs will be announced on July 15, 2027. This one-time award serves as a catalyst for students to further their education and develop their business concepts. Andrew Hillman continues to advocate for education and community development, viewing this scholarship as a critical component of his broader commitment to economic empowerment and strategic leadership.

For more information on eligibility requirements and application procedures, interested students may visit.

About Andrew Hillman

Andrew Hillman is a Dallas-based entrepreneur, business investor, and strategic leader with over 30 years of experience in business growth and leadership development. He founded the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs to support undergraduate students with a passion for business and innovation. His core mission involves mentoring future leaders, streamlining operations, and driving sustainable success through strategic financial growth and community engagement.