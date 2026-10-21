Trivector Labs Launches Aviapilot, An AI Copilot For Pilots And Aviation Organizations

MENAFN - GetNews)Image by TriVector Labs New aviation-focused platform provides conversational support for flight planning, research and aviation-related questions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - October 21, 2026 - TriVector Labs has launched AviaPilot, an aviation-focused AI copilot designed to help pilots, aircraft owners and aviation organizations access and work through practical flight-related information more efficiently.

Available now, AviaPilot provides a dedicated aviation AI environment for common research and planning tasks, including flight planning, weather briefings, NOTAM research, fuel price research, FAA regulation lookups and aircraft information.

AviaPilot is an independent product that can be used as a standalone resource or alongside established aviation products such as ForeFlight, Garmin Pilot and other electronic flight bag and planning tools. Pilots do not need to replace the products or workflows they already rely on; AviaPilot can complement them by providing a conversational way to explore aviation-specific questions, organize research and work through planning considerations.

For example, a pilot preparing for a cross-country flight can use AviaPilot to explore routing questions, weather considerations, NOTAM information, fuel availability and aircraft-related topics within the same conversation. The resulting research can then be considered alongside the pilot's preferred flight-planning tools, official aviation resources and other authoritative sources.

“Pilots have an enormous amount of information available to them, but finding the right information quickly can still mean moving between multiple sources and systems,” said Tim Bonnell Jr. of TriVector Labs.“We built AviaPilot to make that process more efficient by giving pilots an aviation-focused AI tool they can interact with conversationally. It can work independently or alongside the tools pilots already use. The goal isn't to replace those products, authoritative sources or pilot judgment-it's to help pilots get to the information they need faster, ask better questions and make more informed decisions.”

AviaPilot is designed for both individual users and aviation organizations.

The individual plan is intended for pilots and aircraft owners who want their own AviaPilot access for flight planning, aviation research and general aviation questions.

Group plans are designed for flight schools, flying clubs, fixed-base operators (FBOs) and other aviation facilities. These plans use a shared credit pool that can be made available to members or visiting pilots, including through a kiosk-style setup at the facility.

This model gives aviation businesses and member organizations another way to make aviation-specific information resources available to the pilots they serve without requiring every user to maintain a separate organizational account.

AviaPilot is intended to support-not replace-pilot judgment, established aviation tools or authoritative aviation sources. Information generated through AI should be independently verified before it is used for operational, regulatory or safety-related decisions.

TriVector Labs developed AviaPilot as a practical application of aviation-specific artificial intelligence, focused on the questions and workflows pilots encounter before and around a flight. The platform is intended to provide a centralized conversational environment for exploring aviation information while allowing users to continue relying on established tools and official sources for verification and operational decisions. By focusing on aviation-specific terminology and common pilot workflows, AviaPilot is intended to make research easier to organize and discuss while keeping established procedures and source verification central to the process. The platform also supports aviation organizations seeking shared access to these capabilities.

Product information and current subscription options are available at.

About TriVector Labs

TriVector Labs develops purpose-built technology and artificial intelligence tools for the aviation industry. Its products apply aviation-specific data, workflows and domain knowledge to practical challenges faced by aviation professionals, organizations, pilots and aircraft owners.

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