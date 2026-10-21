MENAFN - GetNews) As implant costs vary widely across Melbourne, patients are being urged to look more closely at what treatment quotes actually include.

Melbourne, VIC - October 21, 2026 - Melbourne patients considering dental implants are being encouraged to look beyond headline prices and examine exactly what is included in a treatment quote, as cost continues to be a significant barrier to dental care across Australia.

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According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 16% of Australians aged 15 and over who needed to see a dental professional in 2024-25 delayed or did not seek care because of cost. Australians also spent $13.2 billion on dental services in 2023-24, with patients directly funding 61% of total dental expenditure.

Dental Implant Professionals says the same affordability concerns can become particularly important when patients compare implant quotes, because advertised prices may not always represent the same scope of treatment.

Dr Paulo Pinho, a recognised dental expert, said, "Patients can see two implant prices online that appear thousands of dollars apart, but they may not be comparing the same treatment. One figure may refer primarily to the implant fixture, while another may include surgery, the restoration and other components. Patients should ask what the quoted amount includes, what could attract an additional fee, and whether any further treatment may be required after the clinical assessment."

A dental implant restoration typically involves an implant fixture, an abutment that connects the implant to the restoration, and a crown. Patients considering dental implants in Melbourne can review the clinic's treatment information to better understand how these components fit into the overall procedure.

In Melbourne, the cost of a single dental implant can vary significantly, with complete treatment commonly ranging from around $2,750 to more than $7,000 depending on the complexity of the case, materials used, and whether additional procedures are required. The final cost can vary according to clinical complexity, materials, bone condition, and whether additional procedures are necessary.

At Dr Pinho's clinic, a titanium implant fixture is priced at $1,500, while an Australian-made porcelain-metal or zirconia crown costs $1,350, bringing the total to $2,850. For patients comparing dental implant costs in Melbourne, knowing what is included in the overall fee can help prevent unexpected expenses later in treatment.

Dr Pinho said transparency is important. "A low headline figure is useful only when the patient understands what it represents. Our view is that people should be able to ask clear questions about the implant, crown, treatment stages, and possible additional procedures before committing financially. A transparent quote allows patients to compare treatment plans on a more meaningful basis rather than selecting care solely because one advertised number appears cheaper," he said.

Dr Pinho's clinic has placed more than 4,500 implants over 15 years of providing affordable oral surgery in Melbourne and has no-hidden-costs. The clinic uses Australian-approved implant systems and says its crowns are produced in recognised Australian laboratories.

Patients looking for affordable dental implants in Melbourne are encouraged to compare the complete proposed treatment, rather than headline prices alone. To discuss implant treatment, individuals shall book a consultation on the clinic's website or call 1300 320 881.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much does a dental implant cost at Dental Implant Professionals?

At Dr Pinho's clinic, the total cost is $2,850, including $1,500 for the implant fixture and $1,350 for the crown.

2. Why can dental implant quotes vary so much?

Costs can vary according to treatment complexity, materials, bone condition, the number of implants and whether additional procedures are required.

3. What should patients check before accepting an implant quote?

Ask whether the quote includes the implant fixture, crown, abutment, surgery, imaging, follow-up care and any possible additional procedures.

4. How much experience does Dental Implant Professionals have?

The clinic states that it has placed more than 4,500 dental implants during 15 years of providing affordable oral surgery.

5. Where is Dental Implant Professionals located?

The Melbourne clinic is located at Ground Floor, 350 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000.

About Company:

Dental Implant Professionals is a Melbourne-based clinic led by Dr Paulo Pinho, with more than 4,500 implants placed and 15 years of experience in affordable oral surgery. Visit