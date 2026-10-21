Growing Up When Mistakes Go Viral With Author Of Accidental Tribes, C.S. Pascoal

United States - October 21, 2026 - TEENS AREN'T BROKEN. THE RULES ARE HIDDEN. Bestselling author C.S. Pascoal entered tech at sixteen. Now she's writing about the teenagers growing up inside it. Cartier Women's Initiative Award winner and best-selling author C.S. Pascoal brings her experience as a technology entrepreneur and New York City mother to Accidental Tribes, an illustrated YA mystery about eight teenagers judged by their digital mistakes. Shaped by a Teen Reading Council's chapter-by-chapter feedback, the novel asks a question that reaches beyond its fictional school: How do young people get a second chance when the internet remembers?

Accidental Tribes is a new YA mystery asking who shapes a teenager's future: the teenager, the adults, or the platforms competing for their attention.

Midwest Book Review called Accidental Tribes“Original, exceptional, and a riveting read from start to finish. An unreservedly recommended pick.” The Children's Book Review described it as“Fast-paced, compelling, and sharply relevant.” Readers' Favorite Review said "This work is a brilliant triumph. It sends a message you won't forget about the circles we create when everything breaks around us and threatens our security. It is a true masterpiece of pure togetherness."

NEW YORK - Teenagers are building friendships, reputations, and dreams online. The adults around them are debating whether they should be there at all. Best-selling author and social impact technology entrepreneur C.S. Pascoal places that gap at the heart of Accidental Tribes, a YA coming-of-age mystery about eight teenagers whose digital mistakes threaten to define their lives.

Published by Prospera Books, the novel follows teens from different New York City boroughs, cultures, and social classes after a week of hacked grades, viral games, and AI-generated humiliation lands them in Solitaria, a forgotten classroom. They have thirty days to prove they can change. Instead, they discover secrets the adults around them would rather bury.

Beneath the mystery is a question that reaches beyond the school: How can teenagers learn to navigate a system whose rules they were never taught?

Pascoal entered technology in her teens in the 1990s. Now a New York City mother and a 2017 Cartier Women's Initiative Award winner, she brings both professional experience and personal concern to a story about what technology makes possible and what it asks of young people in return.

For the teenagers in Accidental Tribes, a device holds friendship, community, status, and opportunity. It can be a classroom, a stage, or a path beyond the limits of geography and social class. It can also make humiliation public, intensify pressure, and turn the desire to belong into a business opportunity.

The novel explores those tensions through eight young people who must confront their own choices while questioning the adults judging them. Grief, ambition, humor, rivalry, and unexpected loyalty shape their search for answers.

A story shaped with teenagers, chapter by chapter

During the book's development, a Teen Reading Council marked every chapter in green and red, helping Pascoal understand where the story connected and where it fell short.

That process reflects the book's central belief: young people deserve a voice in the conversations about their lives.

Through the Unlucky 8's story and short, actionable reader quests, Accidental Tribes invites teenagers to recognize their abilities and give them direction. Restlessness, endless scrolling, and the feeling that something is missing become starting points for exploring talent, self-expression, and purpose.

The movement is from consumer to creator, from spectator to architect. Teenagers are invited to see themselves as people who can make things, build skills, and help shape the future they will inherit.

For classrooms, libraries, and conversations at home

Free, Common Core-aligned educational materials accompany the book. Developed with a veteran educator with twenty-six years of classroom experience who has written lesson plans for the California Department of Education, the downloadable, black-and-white reproducible pages support discussions about digital citizenship, AI, identity, belonging, and the consequences of choices online and off.

The book offers families and educators a shared story through which to approach subjects that can be difficult to raise directly.

Accidental Tribes was published September 22, 2026, for readers ages thirteen to eighteen. It is available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores, and other major retailers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

C.S. Pascoal is the pen name of Candice S. Pascoal, an American author born in Brazil with Italian heritage. A Tech for Good entrepreneur since her teens and a 2017 Cartier Women's Initiative Award winner, she works at the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology, and social impact. She founded UnBoxMe, a global community of philosophers, authors, scientists, professors, and innovators exploring questions technology alone cannot answer, and lives in New York City with her 14-year-old son.

REVIEW COPIES AND INTERVIEWS

Pascoal is available for interviews about growing up online, digital mistakes and second chances, the role of teen readers in developing the novel, and helping young people move from consuming technology to creating with it.

Complimentary print and digital review copies, cover images, and approved author photographs are available upon request.