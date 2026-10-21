​Dr. Christi Campbell: Five Decades Of Caring For Others, Now A Journey Inward

AUSTIN, Texas - October 21, 2026 - ​For more than five decades, Dr. Christi Campbell has devoted her professional life to caring for others, walking alongside patients and families, educating healthcare professionals, and exploring new approaches to health and healing.

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​Yet her own journey through life's unexpected turns, profound losses, personal discoveries, and moments of transformation has revealed another dimension of healing: the importance of listening to the wisdom within.

​In her new book, Soul Whispers: A Journey of Becoming, launching October 22, 2026, Campbell shares nine deeply personal musings that invite readers to look beyond the roles they've played, the expectations they've carried, and the identities they've outgrown to rediscover the truth of who they are.

​In a world filled with demands, distractions, and expectations, Soul Whispers offers a gentle invitation to pause, turn inward, and reconnect with what matters most.

​Through reflections shaped by heartbreak and healing, doubt and devotion, loss and discovery, Campbell explores the universal experiences that shape our lives and the choices that allow us to grow beyond them.

​Rather than offering a prescribed path to personal or spiritual transformation, she creates space for readers to discover their own understanding of authenticity, purpose, self-expression, and the freedom to become.

​”Everything I share here within these pages was lived before it was written. Every musing came through experience, through heartbreak and revelation, doubt and devotion, loss and remembrance.” - Dr. Christi Campbell

​At the heart of Soul Whispers is a simple yet profound question: What if the wisdom we spend so much time searching for has been within us all along?

​Written to be experienced at the reader's own pace, the book offers a compassionate companion for those navigating life's transitions, questioning familiar identities, or seeking a deeper connection with themselves.

​Its message reaches across spirituality, wellness, and personal development, inviting readers to embrace life's unfolding journey with greater awareness, intention, and self-trust.

​”Soul Whispers provides guidance for connecting to our inner being, our soul, our purpose. It is a life-changing treasure.” ​- Carolyn K Kinney, PhD, RN, AHA-BC, SGAHN

​About the Author

​Dr. Christi Campbell is an author, healthcare entrepreneur, Soul guide, transformational healer, and lifelong student of the human experience.

​With more than five decades devoted to caring for others, her journey has woven together the science of healthcare, the art of compassionate healing, and a deep curiosity about the human spirit. As a nurse practitioner, educator, and entrepreneur, she has spent a lifetime exploring new possibilities for health, healing, and personal transformation.

​Through her entrepreneurial ventures, including Creating Contemporary Healthcare and Christi Campbell Healing, she has embraced approaches that honor both the physical and deeper dimensions of the human experience.

​Yet beyond her professional accomplishments, it is her own journey through life's pivotal moments-its joys and sorrows, challenges and revelations-that has most profoundly shaped her understanding of authenticity, purpose, and becoming.

​Today, Campbell brings together her professional knowledge, intuition, and lived wisdom to create space for others to reconnect with themselves, embrace their own truth, and navigate life's transitions with greater clarity, compassion, and self-trust.

​Soul Whispers: A Journey of Becoming is an intimate expression of that journey. Written from lived experience rather than theory, it is both a personal offering and a gentle invitation to discover the wisdom that resides within each of us.

​Book Details

​Title: Soul Whispers: A Journey of Becoming by Dr. Christi Campbell

​Publisher: Book Brilliance Publishing

​Launch date: October 22, 2026

​Formats and pricing: Paperback and eBook | US $24.99 / £20.99 / €23.99

​ISBN: 978-1-917534-20-8

​Availability: Available for pre-order and purchase on Amazon, Gardners, and all good bookshops

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