MENAFN - GetNews)“Measurement is the bridge between intention and action.” - From Permanence, by Lisa Broderick and Marshall Goldsmith, 2026 NYC Big Book Award-winning authors Award-winning personal development book Permanence by Lisa Broderick and Marshall Goldsmith has now won the 2026 NYC Big Book Award. The book addresses why self-improvement efforts often fail to last. Through six daily questions, self-measurement, habit formation, and accountability, the authors offer a practical method for lasting behavior change, helping readers turn personal growth goals and career reinvention into sustainable daily habits.

Herndon, Virginia - October 21, 2026 - Permanence: Become the Person You Want to Be-and Stay That Way, co-authored by Lisa Broderick and Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, has been named the 2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner in the Personal Growth category. The award recognizes a book that addresses one of the most persistent challenges in personal development: why people struggle to maintain positive changes even when they know what they want to accomplish.

The 2026 NYC Big Book Awards marked the competition's tenth anniversary, recognizing 163 subcategory winners across 15 major categories. The international competition welcomes books from independent publishers, major publishing houses, and authors worldwide.

Published by Amplify Publishing Group, Permanence examines the gap between knowing what to do and consistently doing it. Drawing on Goldsmith's decades of executive coaching and Broderick's experience leading organizations and working directly with executives on behavioral change, the book challenges the assumption that lasting self-improvement depends primarily on motivation or willpower.

Instead, the Lisa Broderick and Dr. Marchall Goldsmith present a practical method built around six daily questions, requiring approximately two minutes each day. The questions ask individuals to evaluate the effort they made toward goals such as personal happiness, meaningful work, positive relationships, career reinvention and continued growth.

The emphasis is on effort rather than outcomes, encouraging personal responsibility without demanding perfection. By recording answers daily, individuals develop greater awareness of their behavior and can identify patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Permanence, the 2026 NYC Big Book Award-winning book also introduces practical methods for habit formation, self-measurement, feedforward, and accountability. Together, these practices help people translate intentions into daily actions and reinforce positive behaviors over time.

One of the book's central observations is that people frequently achieve goals without establishing the habits necessary to sustain their success. Whether the objective involves health, relationships, leadership, career advancement, or personal happiness, the challenge is often maintaining progress after the initial enthusiasm disappears.

"Measurement is the bridge between intention and action," the Lisa Broderick and Dr. Marshall Goldsmith write in Permanence. The book encourages readers to replace occasional bursts of motivation with consistent attention to the behaviors that matter most.

Lisa Broderick, a Stanford-educated executive, author, and management consultant, has spent more than 30 years leading companies and helping individuals and organizations achieve lasting change. Dr Marshall Goldsmith, a world-renowned executive coach and bestselling author, has spent decades helping successful leaders improve their behavior and sustain results.

The 2026 NYC Big Book Award recognizes the book's contribution to the personal growth and self-improvement category, where readers increasingly seek practical approaches to building good habits, maintaining accountability, and achieving lasting behavior change.

At its center is a straightforward proposition: personal growth is not a destination or a single achievement. It is a continuing practice of making choices, measuring effort, learning from experience, and becoming a little better each day.

About The Company Being Featured

Permanence: Become the Person You Want to Be-and Stay That Way is a personal development book by Lisa Broderick and Marshall Goldsmith, published by Amplify Publishing Group in 2026. It introduces the Six Daily Questions process and practical methods for developing sustainable habits, strengthening accountability, and maintaining positive changes in personal and professional life. Amplify Publishing Group, an independent, hybrid publishing company, publishes Permanence and works with authors, business leaders, and thought leaders to produce, publish, and market books for a broad audience.

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