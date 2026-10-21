Pectuslab's Turkiye-Developed Dynamic Vacuum Bell Featured In International Clinical Study

MENAFN - GetNews) Research co-authored by Prof. Dr. Mustafa Yuksel appears in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery as the company founded by Bora Yuksel brings its pectus devices to international markets.

ISTANBUL, Turkiye - 21st October, 2026 - Pectuslab, an Istanbul-based medical device company founded by Bora Yuksel, is bringing Turkiye-developed technology for non-surgical pectus treatment to international markets. Its Gvacuum Dynamic Vacuum Bell was used in a comparative clinical study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery, an established international peer-reviewed journal in pediatric surgery.

The company develops devices for two distinct chest wall conditions: pectus excavatum, commonly known as sunken or funnel chest, and pectus carinatum, commonly known as pigeon chest. Its portfolio includes the Gvacuum Dynamic Vacuum Bell for pectus excavatum and the Gpad Pectus Carinatum Orthosis for pectus carinatum.

Gvacuum Dynamic applies negative pressure through a vacuum bell placed over the sunken area of the chest. Its electronic system measures pressure in real time and maintains the level selected for the treatment session. Developed through Pectuslab's in-house research and development, the system addresses a practical challenge in daily vacuum therapy: maintaining the prescribed pressure throughout use.

The study, titled“Dynamic versus standard vacuum therapy for pectus excavatum: A comparative study of short-term treatment outcomes,” evaluated 78 patients over six months. It was authored by Ufuk Ates, Selin Firat, Kutay Bahadir, Mehmet Erdem Altinorgu, Ilayda Sagpazar, Muhammed Ozkan, Murat Cakmak and Mustafa Yuksel. The research brought together authors affiliated with Ankara University's Department of Pediatric Surgery and Demiroglu Bilim University's Department of Thoracic Surgery.

Both treatment groups showed improvement. The proportion of patients achieving at least one centimetre of correction was higher in the dynamic group, while treatment discontinuation was lower. Average improvement did not differ significantly between groups. Skin-related complaints were more frequent in the dynamic group, although no serious device-related complications were reported. The retrospective study had differences between the groups at baseline, and further prospective research is needed.

Prof. Dr. Mustafa Yuksel's contribution connects the research with extensive international experience in pectus surgery. A founding participant and former president of the Chest Wall International Group, Yuksel has contributed to the development and teaching of chest wall surgical techniques. His son, Bora Yuksel, has built Pectuslab around the development and production of devices used in non-surgical treatment.

Pectuslab reports product presence in more than 47 countries, with Spain, Romania, Poland and the United Kingdom among its principal markets. Its Gvacuum and Gpad products are listed by UK-based orthotics provider Steeper, providing a concrete example of the company's international distribution channels. The devices are also available to patients and families in Turkiye.

For pectus carinatum, the Gpad Pectus Carinatum Orthosis applies external pressure to the protruding area of the chest under a clinician-directed treatment plan. Patient assessment, device fitting and follow-up remain essential to selecting and managing either approach. The published vacuum study concerns pectus excavatum and does not evaluate Gpad.

About Pectuslab

Pectuslab is an Istanbul-based medical device company specialising in chest wall deformities. Founded by Bora Yuksel, it develops and manufactures vacuum therapy devices, pectus orthoses and surgical products for domestic and international markets.

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