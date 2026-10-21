Kazmunaygas And Belorusneft Discuss Oil And Gas Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazMunayGas (KMG) Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khassenov met with Belorusneft Director General Alexander Lyakhov in Astana to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two companies, according to KMG.

The discussions focused on cooperation in geological exploration, the use of advanced oil and gas production technologies, and the introduction of digital solutions in production operations.

Khassenov noted that the development of hard-to-recover reserves and improving the efficiency of mature field development were of particular importance to KMG.

"We are interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with our Belarusian colleagues, exchanging experience and implementing joint projects that contribute to the technological development of our companies," Khassenov said.

Following the meeting, the two sides confirmed their intention to expand contacts in key areas on a mutually beneficial basis.

Belorusneft is a state-owned, vertically integrated oil company and a leading enterprise in Belarus's fuel and energy sector. It operates across the oil and gas industry, including oilfield services, refining, and the sale of petroleum products.

The company implements projects in Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, as well as in Asia and Latin America.

KazMunayGas is Kazakhstan's leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, with operations covering the entire production cycle, from hydrocarbon exploration and production to transportation, refining, and specialized services. Established in 2002, KMG represents Kazakhstan's interests in the country's oil and gas industry.