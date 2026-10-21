Thyrocare Expands Its Presence In Kurnool With The Launch Of Its New Diagnostic Laboratory, In Collaboration With Ameelio Healthcare
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kurnool, 21st October 2026: Thyrocare Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred to as“Thyrocare” NSE: THYROCARE, BSE: 539871), a leading healthcare diagnostics company in India, has announced the launch of its new diagnostic laboratory in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with Ameelio Healthcare Private Limited. With this launch, Thyrocare further strengthens its diagnostic network in Andhra Pradesh, marking its 3rd laboratory in the state. The facility was inaugurated by Mr Piyush Singh, Vice President, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. The launch marks another step in Thyrocare's efforts towards strengthening its diagnostic network and improving the accessibility of affordable and reliable diagnostic services across emerging markets.
The laboratory is equipped to cater to routine as well as specialised diagnostic testing requirements and is supported by trained professionals, helping address the evolving healthcare needs of healthcare partners and patients in the region.
The collaboration with Ameelio Healthcare Private Limited further strengthens Thyrocare's local presence in Kurnool, expanding the reach of its advanced and affordable diagnostic services in Andhra Pradesh. The facility will help people in Kurnool and neighbouring regions access quality diagnostic services, supported by timely sample processing and delivery of diagnostic reports.
The expansion aligns with Thyrocare's continued focus on strengthening its presence beyond key metropolitan markets and building a more accessible and extensive diagnostic network.
Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the new diagnostic laboratory in Kurnool, Mr Rahul Guha, MD and CEO, API Holdings & Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., said,“At Thyrocare, we believe access to reliable diagnostics should not be limited by geography. The launch of our laboratory in Kurnool, in collaboration with Ameelio Healthcare Private Limited, is an important step towards bringing quality diagnostic services closer to more communities. As we expand our network, we remain focused on making testing affordable and accessible while supporting the growing diagnostic needs of patients and healthcare partners.”
Mr Rajdeep Panwar, Chief Commercial Officer, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, said,“Our expansion into Kurnool reflects our continued effort to build a stronger diagnostic network across emerging markets. Our association with Ameelio Healthcare Private Limited will help us serve the region more effectively and improve access to dependable testing services. We will continue to focus on consistent quality standards, timely reporting and affordability as we extend our reach to more patients and healthcare partners.”
With the launch of its new laboratory in Kurnool, Thyrocare continues to strengthen its diagnostic footprint across India, with a focus on expanding access to standard and affordable testing beyond the metro markets.
The laboratory is equipped to cater to routine as well as specialised diagnostic testing requirements and is supported by trained professionals, helping address the evolving healthcare needs of healthcare partners and patients in the region.
The collaboration with Ameelio Healthcare Private Limited further strengthens Thyrocare's local presence in Kurnool, expanding the reach of its advanced and affordable diagnostic services in Andhra Pradesh. The facility will help people in Kurnool and neighbouring regions access quality diagnostic services, supported by timely sample processing and delivery of diagnostic reports.
The expansion aligns with Thyrocare's continued focus on strengthening its presence beyond key metropolitan markets and building a more accessible and extensive diagnostic network.
Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the new diagnostic laboratory in Kurnool, Mr Rahul Guha, MD and CEO, API Holdings & Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., said,“At Thyrocare, we believe access to reliable diagnostics should not be limited by geography. The launch of our laboratory in Kurnool, in collaboration with Ameelio Healthcare Private Limited, is an important step towards bringing quality diagnostic services closer to more communities. As we expand our network, we remain focused on making testing affordable and accessible while supporting the growing diagnostic needs of patients and healthcare partners.”
Mr Rajdeep Panwar, Chief Commercial Officer, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, said,“Our expansion into Kurnool reflects our continued effort to build a stronger diagnostic network across emerging markets. Our association with Ameelio Healthcare Private Limited will help us serve the region more effectively and improve access to dependable testing services. We will continue to focus on consistent quality standards, timely reporting and affordability as we extend our reach to more patients and healthcare partners.”
With the launch of its new laboratory in Kurnool, Thyrocare continues to strengthen its diagnostic footprint across India, with a focus on expanding access to standard and affordable testing beyond the metro markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment