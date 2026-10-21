Chicago Iphone Repair Expert Shares Simple Hard Reset Guide For Frozen And Black Screens
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chicago, IL, October 19, 2026 - A frozen touchscreen or suddenly black iPhone display can make it appear that a device has suffered a serious hardware failure, but Chicago repair specialist Arbor Mac iPhone Repair says some of these problems can be resolved with a simple hard reset before professional repair is needed.
According to Jack Lorraine, owner of Arbor Mac iPhone Repair in the Chicago Loop, unresponsive screens can occur across different iPhone models and may be especially noticeable after a screen replacement or other repair.
"This is a really common occurrence and can happen to any iPhone, especially those with replacement screens," said Lorraine. "What is often required is what is known as a hard reset. This will not wipe your data, and if performed properly, you can be back up and running within minutes."
A hard reset forces the iPhone to restart without erasing the user's photos, messages, applications, or other stored data.
Arbor Mac recommends the following process for modern iPhone models:
1. Unplug the iPhone from any charging cable or other connected device.
2. Press and quickly release the Volume Up button.
3. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button.
4. Press and hold the Side or Power button until the Apple logo appears, then release it. The Apple logo may take up to approximately 40 seconds to appear.
If the SOS emergency countdown appears at any point during the process, users should release the buttons and begin the sequence again.
Once the device restarts, the operating system and touch functionality should reinitialize. In some cases, this is enough to restore normal operation without replacing the screen or performing additional repairs.
"One of the biggest mistakes people make is assuming that a black or frozen screen automatically means the display has failed," Lorraine said. "Trying a proper hard reset first is quick, it does not erase your data, and it can help determine whether you're dealing with a temporary software issue or something that actually requires repair."
If the display remains black or the touchscreen still does not respond after the reset is completed correctly, Arbor Mac recommends having the device professionally inspected. Persistent problems may indicate a damaged display, a connection issue, or another hardware problem that requires hands-on diagnosis.
Arbor Mac iPhone Repair provides iPhone, iPad, and MacBook repair services from its Chicago Loop location at 8 S Michigan Ave, directly across from Millennium Park and The Bean in the Willoughby Tower. Services include broken screen repair, battery replacement, charging port repair, liquid damage service, and hardware diagnostics.
The shop serves business professionals, students, residents, and visitors throughout downtown Chicago and offers extended availability for customers who need assistance outside traditional repair-shop hours.
With approximately 15 years of IT and electronics repair experience, Lorraine encourages consumers to try safe, basic troubleshooting steps before paying for repairs they may not need.
"Sometimes a phone needs a new screen, and sometimes it simply needs to be restarted correctly," Lorraine said. "The important thing is identifying the actual problem before spending money on a repair."
To learn more about Arbor Mac iPhone Repair, find troubleshooting information, or schedule an iPhone repair in Chicago, visit the company's website, view its Google Business Profile, or connect with Arbor Mac on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.
According to Jack Lorraine, owner of Arbor Mac iPhone Repair in the Chicago Loop, unresponsive screens can occur across different iPhone models and may be especially noticeable after a screen replacement or other repair.
"This is a really common occurrence and can happen to any iPhone, especially those with replacement screens," said Lorraine. "What is often required is what is known as a hard reset. This will not wipe your data, and if performed properly, you can be back up and running within minutes."
A hard reset forces the iPhone to restart without erasing the user's photos, messages, applications, or other stored data.
Arbor Mac recommends the following process for modern iPhone models:
1. Unplug the iPhone from any charging cable or other connected device.
2. Press and quickly release the Volume Up button.
3. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button.
4. Press and hold the Side or Power button until the Apple logo appears, then release it. The Apple logo may take up to approximately 40 seconds to appear.
If the SOS emergency countdown appears at any point during the process, users should release the buttons and begin the sequence again.
Once the device restarts, the operating system and touch functionality should reinitialize. In some cases, this is enough to restore normal operation without replacing the screen or performing additional repairs.
"One of the biggest mistakes people make is assuming that a black or frozen screen automatically means the display has failed," Lorraine said. "Trying a proper hard reset first is quick, it does not erase your data, and it can help determine whether you're dealing with a temporary software issue or something that actually requires repair."
If the display remains black or the touchscreen still does not respond after the reset is completed correctly, Arbor Mac recommends having the device professionally inspected. Persistent problems may indicate a damaged display, a connection issue, or another hardware problem that requires hands-on diagnosis.
Arbor Mac iPhone Repair provides iPhone, iPad, and MacBook repair services from its Chicago Loop location at 8 S Michigan Ave, directly across from Millennium Park and The Bean in the Willoughby Tower. Services include broken screen repair, battery replacement, charging port repair, liquid damage service, and hardware diagnostics.
The shop serves business professionals, students, residents, and visitors throughout downtown Chicago and offers extended availability for customers who need assistance outside traditional repair-shop hours.
With approximately 15 years of IT and electronics repair experience, Lorraine encourages consumers to try safe, basic troubleshooting steps before paying for repairs they may not need.
"Sometimes a phone needs a new screen, and sometimes it simply needs to be restarted correctly," Lorraine said. "The important thing is identifying the actual problem before spending money on a repair."
To learn more about Arbor Mac iPhone Repair, find troubleshooting information, or schedule an iPhone repair in Chicago, visit the company's website, view its Google Business Profile, or connect with Arbor Mac on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment