NIIMS Drama Club 'Synapse Stories' Wins Second Prize At AIIMS Pulse
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, October 2026: The drama club of Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS), Synapse Stories, secured the second prize at 'Drishya', the drama competition at AIIMS Pulse, while team member Armaan Mandal received the Best Actor award. The team also won a cash prize of ₹5,000 for its performance on mental health awareness.
The play highlighted the growing importance of mental health in contemporary society, using
acting, storytelling, music and dance to communicate messages of empathy, awareness and the need to seek support. The performance received appreciation from all three judges and the AIIMS Student Council for its impactful presentation and socially relevant theme.
The play was scripted by Armaan Mandal, Disha Lal and Advait Gulwade, with guidance and direction from Dr Nishant Sharma and Dr Bhavuk Jain. Dance sequences were performed by Disha Lal, Stuti and Divya.
The achievement highlights the role of theatre in promoting health awareness and encouraging meaningful conversations around mental well-being. Through its performance, Synapse Stories demonstrated how creative expression can help communicate important
social and healthcare messages while showcasing the artistic talent and collaborative spirit of NIIMS students.
The play highlighted the growing importance of mental health in contemporary society, using
acting, storytelling, music and dance to communicate messages of empathy, awareness and the need to seek support. The performance received appreciation from all three judges and the AIIMS Student Council for its impactful presentation and socially relevant theme.
The play was scripted by Armaan Mandal, Disha Lal and Advait Gulwade, with guidance and direction from Dr Nishant Sharma and Dr Bhavuk Jain. Dance sequences were performed by Disha Lal, Stuti and Divya.
The achievement highlights the role of theatre in promoting health awareness and encouraging meaningful conversations around mental well-being. Through its performance, Synapse Stories demonstrated how creative expression can help communicate important
social and healthcare messages while showcasing the artistic talent and collaborative spirit of NIIMS students.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment