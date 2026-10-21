A Good Day At Fatburger: Album Block Party Celebrates Anderson .Paak And Cordae's“Heavy Is The Crown”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live sets, fresh beats and made-to-order burgers take over Fatburger West Hollywood on Oct. 25

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger, the Hollywood-favorite burger brand known for its long-running place in hip-hop culture, is dropping the ultimate album block party for Anderson.Paak and Cordae's new album,“Heavy Is the Crown,” which will be released on Oct. 23. The event will be held outside Fatburger's West Hollywood location, 7450 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA, on Oct. 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Fans are invited to spend the day with their bestie, a nod to Anderson.Paak and Cordae's real-life friendship, at an interactive album release experience. The celebration starts with two menu items built just the way the duo likes them: the.Paak Burger, two turkeyburgers stacked with cheese, tomato, ketchup, and mustard, and the Cordae Sando, a fried chicken sandwich topped with cheese, BBQ sauce, and bacon. In addition to themed food, attendees can shop limited-edition merch, take in live entertainment, and enjoy moments inspired by the album, all designed to make it“A Good Day.”

“Music has been part of Fatburger's DNA since day one,” said Jessica DePrizio, Senior Director of Marketing for Fatburger.“Throwing an album block party celebration for two award-winning artists who already love our food, and bringing both of our communities together, is a dream collaboration for us. We are turning up the grill and the volume!”

To purchase tickets for the block party, please RSVP here. Ticket proceeds benefit the Brandon Anderson Foundation, which supports local youth through scholarships, music, culture, and community events.

For more information on Fatburger, visit .

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About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant chain serving big, juicy, made-to-order burgers. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger remains dedicated to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger StandTM. For more information, visit .

About The Brandon Anderson Foundation

Founded by 9x GRAMMY Award winning multi-platinum selling musician, director and philanthropist, Anderson.Paak, the Brandon Anderson Foundation is a California based 501c3 non-profit organization.

Today's youth are tomorrow's leaders. The Brandon Anderson Foundation is committed to providing access to programs, resources, and experiences that will help them reach their greatest potential. We provide access to experiences that uplift, engage, and encourage marginalized youth and open doors that will expand the imagination and possibilities.

We accomplish our goals through the creation of strategic alliances and partnerships with corporations, community- based organizations, schools, and non-profits who share our vision. By aligning our efforts with organizations and nonprofits with shared vision, we create opportunities that spark creativity, encourage individuality, and unleash potential for our youth and young adults.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik, OHG Brands

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