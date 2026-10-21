HTPOW Launches VP17 To Vacuum-Seal Mason Jars In As Little As 9 Seconds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The VP17 tackles slow sealing and loose sealing rings with 9–16-second automatic sealing, integrated dual sealing rings, clear LED indicators, and 300+ seals per charge

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTPOW has launched the VP17 automatic mason jar vacuum sealer to address common frustrations for households that regularly store food in mason jars. After waiting 40 to 50 seconds for a jar to seal, users may find that the seal never formed because the sealing ring shifted or came loose while switching between jar mouth sizes. Sealing several jars back-to-back can also be a time-consuming process.

While mason jars offer a versatile way to store food at home, users want a vacuum sealer that requires fewer steps, cuts down on waiting time, and makes food storage faster and easier.

As a product that has been granted utility and design patents (Patent Nos. US11981555B2 and US12209005B2), the VP17 combines fast automatic sealing, an integrated dual sealing ring design, a compact size, and long-lasting cordless operation. These features greatly simplify the vacuum-sealing process, helping households reduce the hassles of operation and making food storage more convenient and efficient!









9–16-Second Automatic Sealing Makes Batch Food Storage More Efficient



From resealing jars after everyday use to organizing several jars of food at once, sealing quickly and reducing the time spent organizing food is very important for households. The VP17 mason jar vacuum sealer

With a single press of the start button, the VP17 automatically completes the sealing cycle, so users don't have to keep pressing down on the sealer or figure out when to stop.For households that need to portion different foods into multiple jars at once, this makes food storage faster, easier, and less labor-intensive.









Integrated Sealing Rings Reduce Problems Caused by Loose Sealing Rings



Mason jars used in households come in various sizes. When switching between "regular mouth" and "wide mouth" jars, the sealing rings on traditional sealers can easily become loose, shift, or be installed incorrectly-often leading to a failure in the seal.

To address this issue, the VP17 features an Integrated Dual Sealing Rings design that keeps the sealing rings securely in place within the device, preventing them from loosening or falling out. When switching between jar mouth sizes, users simply twist the built-in switching mechanism to easily pull out and switch to the appropriate sealing ring. This design balances sealing stability, compatibility with different jar mouth sizes, and ease of use.

Dynamic LED Lighting Makes Everyday Operation More Intuitive



To give users a clearer view of the device's sealing status, the VP17 also features an animated LED light display. A red light indicates that the device is charging, while a green light indicates that it is operating or fully charged. These visual indicators make it easier for users to check the device's status during everyday.

Compact Cordless Design Delivers More Than 300 Seals per Charge



For households with limited kitchen counter space or those that frequently need to portion large amounts of food at once, using a vacuum sealer can be inconvenient due to power outlet locations, battery life limitations, and storage challenges. These issues not only add steps to a simple sealing task but also increase waiting times.

Equipped with a 2,000 mAh rechargeable battery, the VP17 supports more than 300 seals on a single charge, with a compact, cordless design. These advantages directly address these challenges, reduce the inconvenience of repeated charging, and make batch food sealing and everyday storage more flexible.









Product Availability



The HTPOW VP17 is now officially available for purchase through the HTPOW website and Amazon's U.S. marketplace. The product is currently priced at $49.99, with the actual price subject to the official sales page.

In addition, the VP17 has been tested in accordance with the UL963 safety standard, while its battery has been tested in accordance with UL2054, reflecting HTPOW's commitment to product safety and quality. The VP17 also comes with a 2-year limited warranty, subject to the terms and conditions outlined on the official website.

According to HTPOW's official shipping policy, orders are typically processed within 24 hours of payment confirmation, with an estimated shipping time of 2–7 business days within the United States. Worldwide shipping is also available.

For more tips on vacuum sealing, please visit HTPOW's Vacuum Sealing Guides.



About HTPOW



HTPOW is a brand focused on innovative food storage and preservation solutions. Through practical, innovative products, the brand is committed to helping consumers keep everyday foods fresh and improve how they store and organize food at home.



HTPOW has always taken the real needs of household users as its starting point, focusing on the problems they encounter when storing, organizing, accessing, and managing food in everyday life and incorporating these needs into product design and feature improvements. Brand aims to make everyday life easier through practical technology, without adding unnecessary complexity.



In the future, HTPOW will continue to conduct in-depth research into household food storage needs, pay attention to changes in household food storage habits, and explore more convenient and practical product solutions to provide households with more flexible food storage options.



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Contact Person: Mia Xu



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