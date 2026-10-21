Joint Commission Launches SAFEST® Resource Library To Accelerate Shared Learning Across The Healthcare Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New resource advances Accreditation 360 vision, reflects enterprise's shift to proactively recognizing and sharing practices that support safe, high-quality patient care

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission today announced that as part of its SAFEST® (Survey Analysis For Evaluating STrengths®) Program, it has launched the SAFEST Resource Library. The library, which is a repository of innovative and highly effective practices identified during accreditation surveys, is now available to all accredited Joint Commission and Joint Commission International healthcare organizations. It reflects the organization's commitment to serving as a partner in healthcare quality and patient safety.

The SAFEST Resource Library is a growing collection of practical knowledge and actionable resources that organizations across the Joint Commission community can adapt and apply in their own unique settings. The library currently includes more than 150 performance strength summaries spanning topics including infection prevention and control, medication management, physical environment, and Joint Commission's National Performance Goals and National Patient Safety Goals®. It is expected to exceed 250 such examples by the end of 2026.

As the largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations across the U.S. and thousands more internationally, Joint Commission is uniquely positioned to enable and empower the sharing of peer-tested solutions on an unmatched scale. The library will help healthcare organizations learn from one another and accelerate improvement efforts across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

“The goal with SAFEST is simple – we want to identify leading practices we observe and disseminate potential solutions to shared challenges,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Joint Commission.“For 75 years, Joint Commission accreditation has helped healthcare organizations identify opportunities for improvement upholding a public trust in safe healthcare practices. While that mission remains essential, we also recognize that we have an expansive view into quality and safety across the healthcare landscape and an unparalleled opportunity to facilitate peer-to-peer learning. When healthcare organizations learn from one another, the result is safer, higher-quality care for all.”

The SAFEST Resource Library is a key component of the SAFEST Program introduced last year as part of Accreditation 360, Joint Commission's transformational approach to healthcare accreditation. Beginning in early 2026, Joint Commission surveyors began formally documenting performance strengths identified during surveys and collaborating with organizations to validate and evaluate those practices for broader sharing.

“One of the most powerful aspects of SAFEST is turning insights observed during surveys into practical resources that healthcare organizations can use immediately,” said James Merlino, MD, Joint Commission executive vice president and chief operating officer.“Healthcare organizations are under tremendous pressure to improve quality and safety while managing limited time and resources. The SAFEST Resource Library helps organizations learn how others have addressed similar challenges. That means less time reinventing the wheel and more time focused on patient care.”

Joint Commission accredited healthcare organizations are already sharing their experience with contributing to the SAFEST Resource Library:



“Joint Commission is committed to supporting organizations and making sure they are successful. Yes, they're going to find things you'll need to correct, but that just gives you an opportunity to improve. And now with SAFEST, they're recognizing your excellence as well. It's inspirational, rewarding, and adds to the positive survey experience.” – Laurie Diggins, MSN, RN, NPD-BC, CPHQ, PMP, Director of Quality, Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH “It's nice to see something that has been worked on so hard over the years, and all the challenges we worked through, be recognized. It's exciting to know Joint Commission is being proactive in helping people with real solutions... and highlighting practices from other organizations. Intermountain Health has always been eager to partner with other health care organizations and share our practices. We believe that if we can help others do better, we also push ourselves to be better.” – Bonnie Gregson, Quality Director, Clinical Excellence, Intermountain Health, Salt Lake City

SAFEST complements Joint Commission's SAFER® (Survey Analysis For Evaluating Risk) Matrix, which highlights opportunities for improvement identified during surveys. Together, the two programs provide organizations with a more complete, balanced picture of performance by recognizing strengths alongside areas requiring corrective action. When Joint Commission identifies opportunities for improvement using the SAFER Matrix, accredited organizations will automatically be connected to any relevant practices in the SAFEST library.

Currently, the SAFEST Resource Library includes practices from domestic and international hospitals and critical access hospitals but will be expanded to include examples from additional accreditation and certification programs. Accredited organizations can access the library through the Joint Commission Connect private web portal.

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About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

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CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau Joint Commission 202-478-9326...