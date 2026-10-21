Power Solutions International Unveils Refreshed Corporate Logo, Marking A New Chapter In Its Power Boost 2030 Vision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A New Look. A New Era. A New Journey Forward.

WOOD DALE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSIX) (“PSI”), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of advanced power solutions and state-of-the-art enclosures, today announced the introduction of its refreshed corporate logo, marking an important milestone in the rollout of its Power Boost 2030 vision and strategy.

The refreshed identity opens a new chapter- PSI 2.0 -as the Company builds on its established industrial and oil and gas expertise and accelerates its strategic focus on the growing data center power market. The new logo reflects PSI's evolution into a more modern, technology-driven power solutions provider, positioned to address the changing needs of customers and support long-term growth.

As demand for reliable power infrastructure continues to accelerate, driven in part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers, PSI continues to evolve its product portfolio and capabilities to address the increasingly complex power requirements of these markets. Through advanced engine technologies, integrated power systems, and custom-engineered enclosures, the Company remains focused on delivering dependable power solutions for mission-critical applications.

The updated visual identity represents more than a new look. It signals PSI's strategic direction, expanding capabilities, and commitment to innovation while honoring the strong foundation, trusted customer relationships, and engineering expertise that have defined the Company.

PSI's employees remain central to this transformation. Their expertise, ideas, and dedication drive the quality and innovation that will bring Power Boost 2030 to life and help shape the Company's next chapter.

While PSI's visual identity is evolving, its core values and dedication to quality, reliability, and engineering excellence remain firmly in place. Proud of its foundation and focused on the opportunities ahead, PSI is embarking on a new journey to power the industries of today and tomorrow.

Let's power what's next, together.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSIX) is a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of advanced, emissions-certified engines, power systems, and state-of-the-art enclosures. Serving the power systems, industrial, and transportation markets, PSI delivers innovative, reliable, and customized solutions to original equipment manufacturers and customers worldwide, including solutions supporting the rapidly growing data center market.

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Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Kenneth Li

Chief Financial Officer

630-284-9719

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