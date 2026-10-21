AI Can Design Antibodies Faster Than Anyone Can Check Them For Immune Risk. That Gap Is Starting To Close.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - Antibodies have become one of medicine's most valuable drug classes, with 144 FDA-approved antibody drugs on the market as of August 2025 and global sales of more than $267 billion in 2024, according to a review published in the Journal of Biomedical Science. Artificial intelligence is now generating antibody candidates by the thousands. The harder question is whether the patient's immune system will accept them, and checking that early, across every candidate, has been too slow and too expensive to do routinely. That is changing as the software that screens for immune risk and the processors that run it catch up with the pace of AI design. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI), AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL).

The Check That Comes Too Late

When the body treats a therapeutic antibody as foreign, it produces anti-drug antibodies that can blunt the drug's effect, change how it moves through the body and raise safety concerns. The FDA's guidance on immunogenicity assessment for therapeutic protein products recommends a risk-based approach to evaluating and mitigating those immune responses. Discovering the risk late in development can delay or end a program after years of investment, which is why the industry is pushing the assessment toward the start of discovery.

The obstacle has been volume. Modern AI design methods produce thousands of candidate molecules, and a routine single-point mutation scan of one antibody heavy chain produces 2,420 variants. Screening all of them has been impractical as part of everyday work.

“Every antibody drug carries a question: will the patient's own immune system attack it,” said Dr. Jennifer Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer of MindWalk.“Answering that question late is one of the most expensive failures in this industry. Answering it early has been impractical, because AI has been designing possible candidates far faster than anyone could screen them.”

Nearly 900,000 Antibodies in Under Five Hours

LensAI combines three inputs into a composite immune-risk score: HYFT-based humanness scoring, MHC II binding prediction and population allele weighting. Instead of comparing each new sequence against a full reference library, LensAI matches sequences against HYFT® patterns that are indexed once and reused, turning the comparison into a lookup. In the published work, that humanness step took roughly one minute for 6,220 sequences on a single 64-core machine. The rest of the pipeline splits into independent units, so it can use every processor core made available to it. In a study of 217 therapeutic antibodies cited in the paper, LensAI classified 197, approximately 91%, as having an anti-drug antibody incidence risk greater than 30%.

Immunogenicity screening is one of several LensAI workflows that run on ReefIQTM, MindWalk's biological context layer, built on HYFT® Technology and its biological representation of 660 million patterns and 25 billion relationships. MindWalk says the cost of running these workflows becomes a direct input to margin as enterprise platform agreements move it toward contracted, recurring revenue, and that the lower cost on one of the heaviest workloads in its catalog is intended to let it absorb more volume without a proportional increase in compute cost. LensAI immunogenicity screening is commercially available, and the white paper,“Built to Inherit the Curve,” is available at mindwalkai.com.

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The Compute Underneath

The benchmark extends a run of engineering work between MindWalk and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). ReefIQ made its public debut at AMD Advancing AI 2026 in July, AMD later published a case study on MindWalk's use of AMD InstinctTM MI300X GPUs for large-scale antibody screening, and in September MindWalk brought the open-source OpenFold3 model into production on AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs. AMD's own business is growing quickly: it reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $11.5 billion, with Data Center segment revenue of $6.7 billion, up 107% year over year on demand for EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs. AMD reports third-quarter results after the market close on November 3.

“Our work with AMD now spans their accelerators and server CPUs,” said Dirk Van Hyfte, MD, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of MindWalk.“That gives us a compute foundation that can scale with the complexity and volume of modern drug discovery.”

“We enter the second half with strong momentum as EPYC demand accelerates, Instinct deployments scale and Helios begins to ramp,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is building tools for the same shift toward computational biology. In June it launched the BioNeMoTM Agent Toolkit, which provides domain-specific tools and skills for AI agents in the life sciences and which more than 50 companies were already using at launch. NVIDIA reported second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $96.2 billion, up 106% from a year earlier, including Data Center revenue of $89.0 billion.

“Frontier models are the brains. BioNeMo is the scientific toolbox,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“Together, they give AI agents the skills of a PhD research assistant and the speed of a supercomputer.”

The Designers Filling the Pipeline

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) uses generative AI to design antibodies and is now testing them in people. In its second-quarter update, it reported positive interim Phase 1 data for ABS-201 in pattern hair loss, with ABS-201's half-life estimated to be at least 65 days based on interim pharmacokinetic data, and said interim proof-of-concept data are expected in the second half of 2026, with full data in early 2027. Absci completed a $100 million underwritten offering that included a $40 million strategic equity investment from Eli Lilly, and reported $201.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30.

“We are fast approaching defining moments for Absci, with interim proof-of-concept data for pattern hair loss later this year and our full 26-week readout in early 2027,” said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO of Absci.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) reported positive top-line Phase 2 results in August for ABCL635, an antibody targeting the NK3 receptor for vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. In the trial of 92 women, a single 600 mg subcutaneous dose reduced the frequency of moderate-to-severe events by 8.8 per day at week four, versus 3.5 for placebo (p<0.001), with no serious adverse events. AbCellera will present Phase 1/2 data at the TMS 2026 Annual Meeting on October 22 and expects top-line data for ABCL575 in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“These positive results represent a significant milestone for women's health and for AbCellera,” said Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of AbCellera.

What Comes Next

The next few weeks bring a run of updates across the group: AbCellera's TMS presentation on October 22, AMD's third-quarter report on November 3, AbCellera's results on November 9 and Absci's on November 12. For MindWalk, the question is whether lower-cost, high-volume immune-risk screening becomes a routine early step in AI-driven discovery, the shift its white paper was built to show.

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