Reversinglabs Spectra Assure Wins 2026 Top Infosec Innovator Award For Cutting-Edge Software Supply Chain Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announces New Spectra Assure Community Innovations to Help Developers Fix Risky Open-Source Components and Stop AI-Invented Packages

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, announced that its Spectra Assure platform has been named a winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2026 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for Cutting-Edge Software Supply Chain Security solution. Now in their 14th year, the Cyber Defense Awards are judged by leading infosec experts from around the globe, with winners announced during CyberDefenseCon 2026.

Today, ReversingLabs also announced the availability of two new Spectra Assure Community offerings, Spectra Resolve, an AI-native desktop app for fixing open-source dependency issues and Spectra Code, a VS Code extension available for free to all Spectra Assure Community members.

Industry Honors Recognize ReversingLabs Leadership in Software Supply Chain Security

Cybercriminals and nation-state attackers are increasingly targeting software supply chains. Generative AI is accelerating this growth by speeding up malicious code development and expanding the pool of attackers, putting advanced techniques into the hands of less-skilled actors.

“Every organization runs on software it didn't write, and most have no way to see what's actually inside it before it goes live,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and co-founder of ReversingLabs.“Spectra Assure gives software makers and the enterprises that buy from them that final check, identifying malware and tampering before it ever gets deployed. We're honored that Cyber Defense Magazine's judges recognized the difference that makes.”

Powered by the world's largest threat intelligence corpus, which features more than 450 billion file reputation records, Spectra Assure examines finished software, from commercial applications and open-source packages to AI models and software updates, to uncover malware, tampering, vulnerabilities, and other hidden risks. As a result, security operations, threat hunting, and incident response teams can quickly analyze and approve software with confidence. Spectra Assure customers have slashed approval times for employee software/freeware requests from 8 hours to 1 hour, Third-Party Cyber Risk Management times from 3 months to 1 week, and time to secure Virtual Machines from 8 hours to 30 minutes.

“ReversingLabs embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ReversingLabs Expands Spectra Assure Community With Agent-Driven Fixes for Risky Open-Source Components That Require Developer Approval

The Top InfoSec Innovator Award marks the latest milestone in a year of steady innovation. ReversingLabs delivers new advances today in Spectra Assure Community, its free-to-use software supply chain security platform and risk assessment catalog. ReversingLabs Spectra Resolve is an AI-native desktop app that helps developers fix risky open-source components. Using Spectra Resolve, AI agents can confirm whether a flaw actually puts the application at risk, vet any replacement before anything changes, and require developer approval for every fix. ReversingLabs Spectra Code is a free extension for the popular VS Code editor that flags risky components right where developers work and catches fake packages that AI coding assistants sometimes invent, a growing attack tactic known as“slopsquatting.”

In addition to these achievements, ReversingLabs was recognized by Gartner, which named it a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Software Supply Chain Security.



For more information on ReversingLabs Spectra Assure, visit:

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. Its technologies help organizations detect sophisticated malware, software supply chain risks, and other threats hidden within files and software packages. ReversingLabs combines deep file analysis, threat intelligence, and large-scale processing to help security teams understand what software contains, what it can do, and whether it can be trusted.

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