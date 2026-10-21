Solar Cell Market Research, $835 Million U.S. Manufacturing Investment And India's 50 GW Solar Expansion: Key Companies, Capacity Growth And Demand Forecast

Ottawa, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global solar cell market USD 175.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 205.28 billion in 2026 to USD 837.99 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.95% from 2026 to 2035.







The growth opportunity extends beyond solar cell sales. Manufacturers, project developers, utilities, engineering and procurement contractors, equipment suppliers, investors and energy-intensive businesses are reassessing sourcing strategies, production capacity, technology selection and long-term power procurement. At the same time, manufacturing overcapacity, pricing pressure, trade restrictions and supply-chain concentration are creating new challenges for companies seeking sustainable margins.

How Large Is the Solar Cell Market and What Is Driving Demand?

Market indicator Value Global market size, 2025 USD 175.15 billion Estimated market size, 2026 USD 205.28 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 837.99 billion Forecast CAGR, 2026–2035 16.95% Asia Pacific market share, 2025 48% Crystalline material segment share, 2025 87% Utility-scale installation share, 2025 65%

Solar cell demand is supported by utility-scale power generation, commercial and industrial electricity procurement, residential rooftop installations, electrification and the need to diversify energy sources. Government incentives, renewable-energy targets and domestic manufacturing programmes are also encouraging investment in cell production and integrated photovoltaic supply chains.

However, market growth does not guarantee equivalent profitability for every manufacturer. Cell producers must manage selling prices, utilisation rates, production yields, technology transitions, financing costs and access to customers. Companies with efficient manufacturing, differentiated products, dependable delivery and strong customer relationships may be better positioned than producers competing primarily on price.

For commercial teams, these market dynamics create a clear need to identify which manufacturers are expanding capacity, which developers are progressing projects, which buyers are changing suppliers and where local-content requirements are influencing procurement.

Which Solar Cell Technologies and Applications Offer the Strongest Opportunities?

TOPCon is attracting investment as manufacturers upgrade production lines and seek improved performance from commercially scalable technology. HJT and back-contact designs offer further opportunities where efficiency, premium product positioning and specific system requirements support their economics. Thin-film technologies, including cadmium telluride, remain relevant in selected applications and competitive niches.

By installation type, utility-scale projects represented approximately 65% of the solar cell market in 2025. Large solar parks can create substantial procurement requirements, while commercial and residential installations offer a more distributed customer base. The latter can be attractive to manufacturers and distributors seeking regional partnerships, rooftop-system channels and recurring demand from installers.

The commercial opportunity depends on more than technology selection. Buyers also evaluate cell efficiency, degradation, temperature performance, reliability, bankability, certification, delivery schedules and compatibility with module manufacturing processes. Suppliers that align their product portfolios with these requirements can improve their positioning in tenders and long-term supply agreements.

How Are Manufacturing Capacity and Investment Reshaping Competition?

Manufacturing expansion is becoming a strategic priority as countries seek to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce dependence on imported solar components. India is a particularly important market because domestic-content requirements and renewable-energy deployment are encouraging investment across cells, modules and related equipment.

Oswal Pumps' planned 1.2 GW TOPCon cell facility, with an announced investment of approximately USD 48 million and commercial production expected by April 2028, illustrates the shift toward backward integration. The company plans to use the output for its own solar module manufacturing, supporting supply security and reducing exposure to spot-market cell pricing.

The broader industry faces a more complicated capacity outlook. India's cell manufacturing expansion is helping address import dependence, but a rapid increase in available production can also put pressure on utilisation and realised selling prices. Manufacturers must balance new capacity against demand visibility, technology competitiveness and expected customer offtake.

Globally, major companies including LONGi, JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, JA Solar, Tongwei, Canadian Solar and First Solar compete through manufacturing scale, technology development, regional expansion and supply-chain integration. Their competitive positions differ by technology, product type, geography and business model; a company's overall revenue or module shipment ranking should not automatically be interpreted as its share of the solar cell market.

China's large manufacturing ecosystem remains central to global supply, while India, the United States and European markets are seeking to strengthen local production. Policy changes and proposed restrictions on selected solar-manufacturing technologies may affect equipment sourcing, technology licensing and the pace of new factory projects. Investors and suppliers therefore need to assess not only announced capacity, but also commissioning schedules, production readiness, customer commitments and policy exposure.

What Is Happening to Solar Cell Pricing and Profitability?

Pricing remains one of the most important variables in solar cell investment decisions. Global manufacturing scale and intense competition have reduced costs across much of the photovoltaic supply chain, but oversupply can also push selling prices below sustainable production economics. At the same time, trade measures, domestic-content requirements, shipping costs and local supply constraints can create regional price differences.

In India, cell sourcing requirements are changing procurement strategies. Industry estimates published in 2026 indicated that domestic cell capacity was expanding rapidly, while the timing of new supply and implementation of local-content rules could affect project costs. A shortage of eligible cells can raise procurement prices even when global supply remains ample. Conversely, substantial new capacity coming online may increase price competition and extend payback periods for newer facilities.

Manufacturers should therefore monitor several indicators together: