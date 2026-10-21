Xulon Press Presents New Christian Living And Biblical Commentary, From Spiritual Impoverishment To Spiritual Enrichment And Wealth: A Thematic Commentary & Topical Analysis Of Ephesians From Fulbright Scholar Dr. Joseph P. Eshun, Jr.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through rigorous biblical analysis, Greek word studies, and practical spiritual application, Dr. Joseph P. Eshun, Jr.'s fourth book guides readers through the transformative truths of Ephesians and the riches available to every believer in Christ.

East Stroudsburg, PA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of From Spiritual Impoverishment to Spiritual Enrichment and Wealth: A Thematic Commentary & Topical Analysis of Ephesians by Dr. Joseph P. Eshun, Jr. available in paperback $43.49, 9798868533785; eBook $9.99, 9798868533792.







From Spiritual Impoverishment to Spiritual Enrichment and Wealth: A Thematic Commentary & Topical Analysis of Ephesians

From Spiritual Impoverishment to Spiritual Enrichment and Wealth is a landmark thematic commentary and topical analysis of the Epistle to the Ephesians-a book that has been called the Mount Everest of the New Testament. Built on the foundation of Christ's own declaration-"Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven" (Matthew 5:3)-this work traces the believer's dramatic journey from spiritual ignorance and poverty into the full, overflowing inheritance of New Testament Christian life.

Organized through seven powerful windows-Wealth, Wreckage, Workmanship, Work, Wisdom, Worthy Walk, and Warfare-the book systematically unlocks every dimension of what God has already accomplished, provided, and purposed for every believer in Christ.

“To read Ephesians carefully and honestly is to discover that you have been living far beneath your spiritual inheritance,” Eshun says.“It was this discovery - startling, humbling, and ultimately exhilarating - that stood at the origin of this work.”

Professor Dr. Joseph P. Eshun, Jr., is a United States Fulbright Scholar, Columbia University-trained educator, and nearly three-decade professor at institutions including Muhlenberg College, Penn State, and East Stroudsburg University. He writes not from academic distance but from the depths of personal devotion. His journey across three continents has confirmed one urgent, unshakeable conviction: what believers don't know about their inheritance in Christ is costing them everything.

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Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. From Spiritual Impoverishment to Spiritual Enrichment and Wealth: A Thematic Commentary & Topical Analysis of Ephesians is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Joseph P. Eshun

Phone Number: 570-807-8220

Email: jpeshunjnr [at] gmail.com

Website: bringingthebiblebackin.com