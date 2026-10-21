Utah Valley Chamber Launches Utah Valley Regional Alliance To Help Shape The Region's Long-Term Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New coalition brings together business, government and civic leaders around the issues that will define Utah Valley for generations

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Utah County continues to experience unprecedented growth, the Utah Valley Chamber today announced the launch of the Utah Valley Regional Alliance (UVRA), a new leadership coalition created to align business, government and civic leaders around the long-term future of one of the nation's fastest-growing regions.

Guided by a Board of Governors, UVRA will focus on regional priorities that no single organization can solve alone, including infrastructure, workforce development, housing, transportation, economic competitiveness and public-private collaboration. The Alliance is designed to help ensure Utah Valley grows with intention, alignment and a shared long-term vision.

“Utah County is entering a defining chapter,” said Curtis Blair, president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber.“The question isn't whether we'll grow, it's whether we'll grow together. Nearly 90 years ago, leaders here created a 'House of Ideas' to help Utah Valley imagine what was possible. The Utah Valley Regional Alliance brings that same spirit forward, creating a place where today's leaders can come together across industries and institutions, share ideas and help shape what Utah Valley becomes next.”

Unlike organizations focused on a single sector or governmental function, the Alliance is intended to serve as a regional convening platform where leaders from business, education, government, transportation, healthcare, economic development and other key sectors can align around shared priorities. The need for that coordination has become increasingly important as Utah County prepares for significant population growth, future infrastructure demands and opportunities tied to long-term economic development and global events. Utah County is expected to approach one million residents while facing major decisions related to housing, transportation and the 2034 Olympic legacy.

The Alliance complements the Chamber's existing mission rather than replacing it. While the Chamber will continue serving businesses through advocacy, networking, programming and member services, the Alliance will focus on regional strategy and long-range planning.

“If the Chamber is the voice of business, the Alliance is the architect of the region,” Blair said.

The Alliance will be guided by a Board of Governors chaired by Harvey Scott, former chair of the Utah Valley Chamber, and composed of influential leaders from business, government, education and major institutions across Utah Valley. Members are selected based on their regional influence, strategic expertise and commitment to shaping the long-term future of the region.

Founding members of the UVRA Board of Governors include:



Harvey Scott, UVRA Board of Governors Chair - Chief Development Officer, Redmond Inc.

Charles Balch - Wasatch/Central Utah Region President, Zions Bank

Mary C. Beckerle - Former Chief Executive Officer, Huntsman Cancer Institute

Carine Clark - Chief Executive Officer, First Colony Mortgage

Greg Cook - Founding Executive, doTERRA

Brady Fosmark - Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, Bank of Utah

Terry Grant - President & Chief Executive Officer, Altabank

Brandon Fugal - Chairman & Co-Owner, Colliers International Utah



Jeremy Hafen - President & Chief Executive Officer, Clyde Companies Inc.

Matt Hawkins - Chief Executive Officer, Waystar

Gary R. Herbert - Former Utah Governor and Founder & Advisor of Gary R. Herbert Institute of Public Policy

Pete Evans - Co-Managing Partner, Utah City & Flagship Companies

Cameron Martin - President & Chief Executive Officer, Rocky Mountain University

Rocky Steele - Senior Vice President of Business Development, Trucordia

Sharlene Wells - Chief Public Affairs Officer, Mountain America Credit Union

Rich Israelsen - Chief Revenue Officer, World Trade Center Utah

Paul Bingham - Executive Dean, Western Governors University

Kyle Hansen - Hospital President, Intermountain Health

Skylar Beltran - Utah County Commissioner

Keith Vorkink - Vice President, Brigham Young University McKinnon Woodbury - Vice President of Development, Woodbury Corporation



“The greatest regions don't happen by accident,” Blair said.“They are built by leaders who are willing to think beyond their own organizations and work together for the good of the entire community. That's exactly what the Utah Valley Regional Alliance is designed to do.”

For more information about the Utah Valley Regional Alliance, visit .

About the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce serves as the voice of business in Utah Valley, bringing together business and community leaders to strengthen the regional economy through advocacy, connection, collaboration and leadership. The Chamber supports businesses of all sizes while working to advance a strong business environment and long-term economic prosperity throughout Utah Valley.

About the Utah Valley Regional Alliance

The Utah Valley Regional Alliance (UVRA) is a leadership coalition that brings together business, government, education and civic leaders to help shape Utah Valley's long-term future. Guided by a Board of Governors, UVRA works to align regional leadership around shared priorities including infrastructure, workforce development, housing, transportation and economic competitiveness. Through cross-sector collaboration and long-range planning, the Alliance is focused on helping Utah Valley grow with intention, alignment and a shared vision for the future.

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